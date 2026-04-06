Update: Prime Minister Issues Decree On Weekly Sunday Remote Work Policy Implementation

On April 2, 2026, Prime Ministerial Decree No. 982 of 2026 (the "Decree") was published in the Official Gazette, mandating that employers implement a Remote Work Policy on Sundays during the month of April 2026, commencing on April 5, 2026 ("Remote Work Policy").

To ensure effective enforcement of the Decree, the Ministry of Labour issued a circular (the "Circular") to the Labour Directorates, setting out a framework for monitoring and reporting on the implementation of the Remote Work Policy across the private sector.

Scope of Application

Pursuant to the Decree, its provisions apply to all entities subject to Labour Law No. 14 of 2025 (the "Labour Law"). Accordingly, all employers, whether natural or legal persons, falling within the scope of the Labour Law, are required to comply with the Decree.

The Decree further identifies specific sectors that must implement a full Remote Work Policy every Sunday during April 2026, provided that such implementation does not adversely affect the continuity of business operations.

1. Sectors Required to Implement Remote Work Policy

The following sectors are mandated to implement Remote Work Policy for all employees every Sunday throughout April 2026, subject to the requirement that operational continuity is maintained:

Telecommunications and Information Technology Sector, subject to certain exclusions, including: Activities that inherently require on-site presence (e.g., infrastructure management, data centre operations, maintenance, technical support, and security functions—are exempted; and Outsourcing, call centre services, business process management, and certain software and electronics-related activities are excluded where physical presence is necessary.

Financial and Accounting Services Sector;

Marketing, Media, and Digitalization Sector;

Real Estate Services Sector;

Entities engaged in Remote Training Activities;

Non-Service Civil Associations and Non-Governmental Organizations; and

Headquarters of Trade Unions, Labour Federations, and Employers' Federations.

Other Sectors: The Decree also applies to employees in other sectors where job functions do not impact operational continuity, particularly administrative or support roles such as human resources, accounting, legal affairs, and general administrative functions.

2. Exempted Activities and Sectors

The Decree excludes the following sectors and activities from its scope of application:

Service Industries;

Healthcare Sector;

Transport and Logistics;

Infrastructure Operations (including utilities such as water, electricity, and petroleum); and

Industrial and Production Activities.

In addition, the Decree extends this exclusion to the education sector, encompassing both pre-university and higher education institutions, including private universities and schools.

Protection of More Favourable Employment Rights

The Decree expressly safeguards any more favourable rights or benefits granted to employees. Accordingly, its provisions do not prejudice any existing entitlements under applicable laws, internal regulations, employment contracts, or established policies related to salaries, benefits, or working arrangements.

Monitoring and Oversight Framework

To ensure compliance, the Decree establishes a Technical Committee, chaired by the Minister of Labour, and including representatives from other Ministries (the "Technical Committee"). The Committee is responsible for monitoring adherence with the Decree and submitting weekly reports and recommendations to the Cabinet.

In parallel, the Circular issued by the Ministry of Labour imposes specific obligations on Labour Directorates to:

Supervise compliance with the Decree within their respective jurisdictions;

Verify employers' implementation of Sunday Remote Work Policy requirement;

Identify operational challenges or ambiguities arising during implementation; and

Monitor compliance trends across sectors, including areas of high and low adherence, and analyze the underlying causes.

Furthermore, the Circular requires the preparation of weekly statistical statements detailing establishments that have implemented Remote Work Policy for all employees, as well as those applying it selectively to certain roles or departments.

A comprehensive weekly report must be submitted to the Minister of Labour by each Directorate no later than Thursday of every week thereby ensuring continuous monitoring and evaluation of the Remote Work Policy.

Non- Compliance Considerations

While the Decree does not prescribe explicit sanctions for non-compliance, it establishes an effective monitoring framework overseen by the Technical Committee and the Labour Directorates. Under this framework, instances of non-compliance are identified, documented, and escalated to the Ministry of Labour and the Cabinet.

Accordingly, non-compliance does not fall outside the scope of accountability but remains subject to regulatory scrutiny and potential action based on the outcomes of ongoing oversight.