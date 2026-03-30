New Decree On Additional Annual Leave Entitlement For Employees Engaged In Hazardous Or Dangerous Jobs And Working In Remote Areas

The Egyptian Ministry of Labour has recently issued Decree No. 49 of 2026 (the “Decree”), introducing a detailed regulatory framework governing additional annual leave entitlements for employees engaged in hazardous, dangerous...

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The Egyptian Ministry of Labour has recently issued Decree No. 49 of 2026 (the “Decree”), introducing a detailed regulatory framework governing additional annual leave entitlements for employees engaged in hazardous, dangerous, or health-impacting activities, as well as those working in designated remote areas.

Regulatory Overview

The Decree was issued pursuant to the New Labour Law No. 14 of 2025 which grants an additional “seven (7) days of annual leave”. This additional leave is to be added to the employee’s standard annual leave balance and is calculated excluding official public holidays and weekly rest days.

Importantly, this entitlement applies irrespective of the employee’s length of service, provided that the relevant eligibility criteria are satisfied. Such eligibility criteria for entitlement to the additional seven (7) days of annual leave are as follows:

First: Hazardous and Dangerous Activities

The Decree provides that employees performing technical work in activities that are hazardous or dangerous, or harmful to health, shall be entitled to such additional leave. In this respect, the Decree provides a list of sectors deemed hazardous, dangerous, or harmful to health including the following:

1. Manufacturing industries, including, inter alia, chemical industries, heavy engineering, and precision electronics industries;

2. Extractive industries, including mining, oil and gas;

3. Energy and radiation-related activities;

4. Environmental and waste management activities;

5. Agriculture and agricultural research activities;

6. Healthcare services involving exposure to biological or chemical hazards; and

7. Construction and building activities.

It is important to note that each of the above sectors and industries includes a detailed sub-list of specific activities deemed hazardous, dangerous, or harmful to health. Accordingly, not all activities within the aforementioned sectors automatically qualify for the additional annual leave entitlement per se.

Second: Employees Assigned to Remote Areas

Additionally, the Decree extends the additional leave entitlement to employees assigned to designated remote areas. It provides a defined list of such locations, which include:

1. North Sinai Governorate;

2. South Sinai Governorate;

3. The Red Sea Governorate;

4. Matrouh Governorate;

5. The New Valley Governorate;

6. Toshka and surrounding areas;

7. East Oweinat area; and

8. Certain remote border areas extending from Zafarana to Halayeb.

The Decree further expands this scope to include newly established industrial zones that may be designated as remote areas pursuant to a decree issued by the Prime Minister.

Periodic Review and Updates

Finally, the Decree mandates that both the list of activities deemed hazardous, dangerous, or harmful to health and designated remote areas be subject to periodic review and update at least every three (3) years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.