Night Work Compensation In Bulgaria In 2025: Key Updates And Employer Responsibilities

Night work remains essential across several industries in Bulgaria, including healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and services. Given the physical and psychological strain associated with working at night, Bulgarian labor legislation mandates special conditions and additional compensation for employees engaged in night shifts.

Regulatory Framework for Night Work in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Labour Code and related legal acts govern night work regulations. Night work is officially defined as work performed between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM, and for employees under 16 years old, the night work period extends from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

Key regulations include:

The standard weekly working hours for night workers in a five-day workweek must not exceed 35 hours , with a normal night shift limited to 7 hours per day.

, with a normal night shift limited to per day. Employers must ensure a safe and healthy working environment, following guidelines set by the Executive Agency "General Labour Inspectorate".

Minimum Compensation for Night Work in 2025

As of January 1, 2025, the minimum additional compensation for night work in Bulgaria has been increased. According to the Regulation on the Structure and Organization of Wages, the night work pay rate has risen from BGN 1.40 to BGN 1.62 per hour for each night hour worked between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Who is Prohibited from Night Work?

Bulgarian labor law prohibits night work for certain categories of employees, including:

Individuals under 18 years old

Pregnant women and those undergoing advanced in-vitro treatment

and those undergoing advanced in-vitro treatment Mothers with children up to 6 years old or caring for children with disabilities (unless they provide written consent)

or caring for children with disabilities (unless they provide written consent) Employees with disabilities , unless they consent and night work does not impact their health

, unless they consent and night work does not impact their health Employees pursuing education unless they voluntarily agree to night shifts

Employer Responsibilities for Night Workers

Employers must implement mandatory health and safety measures for night workers, including:

Providing free meals and energizing beverages to employees working night shifts

to employees working night shifts Conducting pre-employment medical examinations at the employer's expense for employees working at least three hours during the night

at the employer's expense for employees working at least three hours during the night Ensuring regular health check-ups for night workers

for night workers Reassigning employees to day shifts if a health authority determines that night work negatively affects their health

if a health authority determines that night work negatively affects their health Reporting night work details upon request to the General Labour Inspectorate, including the number of employees working night shifts, total hours worked, and safety measures implemented

Conclusion: What This Means for Employers and Employees

The increase in night work compensation in 2025 reflects Bulgaria's commitment to fair wages and improved working conditions for employees engaged in demanding night shifts. Employers must ensure full compliance with updated labor laws and provide a healthy, supportive work environment for night workers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.