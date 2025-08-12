Too Hot To Work? What UK Law Says About Heatwaves And Workplaces (11 August 2025)

As temperatures soar across the UK, many workers are left wondering whether it's simply too hot to work. So, what does the law say about working in hot conditions? And what are your rights when the heat becomes too much?

Is There a Legal Maximum Temperature for Work?

In short, no. There if currently no legal maximum temperature for workplaces in the UK. However, this doesn't mean employers can ignore the issue. Under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, employers have a duty to ensure the health, safety and welfare of their employees. Similarly, the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 require that workplace temperatures be "reasonable" during working hours.

What's "reasonable" depends on the nature of the work. For most indoor environments, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) suggests a minimum of 16°C, or 13°C for more physically demanding work, but does not set a maximum. However, the HSE recognises that thermal discomfort is a genuine issue and encourages employers to act when heat becomes excessive.

Employer Duties during Hot Weather

Even without a set upper limit, employers must take practical steps to ensure staff aren't working in unsafe or uncomfortable conditions. During a heatwave, this could include:

Improving ventilation , e.g. with fans or air conditioning

, e.g. with fans or air conditioning Allowing flexible working hours , such as earlier start and finish times

, such as earlier start and finish times Relaxing dress codes , especially in corporate environments

, especially in corporate environments Providing access to cold drinking water

Ensuring shaded or cooler break areas

Employers should carry out risk assessments that factor in heat stress, especially when high temperatures are forecast.

Outdoor and Manual Workers

Those working outdoors or in physically demanding roles are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness. Construction workers, delivery drivers, agricultural workers and those in warehouses or factories face greater risks.

Employers must take extra precautions in these settings, such as:

Scheduling strenuous tasks for cooler parts of the day

Providing protective but breathable clothing

Allowing regular breaks in shaded areas

Supplying sunscreen and hydration

If you're required to wear heavy PPE (personal protective equipment), your employer must assess whether it's safe to do so for long periods in extreme heat.

Heat and Vulnerability: Who Needs Extra Protection?

Certain groups are more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures, including:

Pregnant employees

Older workers

People with medical conditions (e.g. heart disease, asthma, diabetes)

(e.g. heart disease, asthma, diabetes) Workers on medication that affects heat tolerance

Under the Equality Act 2010, employers must make reasonable adjustments to support workers with protected characteristics or health conditions. For example, this might mean offering additional breaks, allowing remote work, or adjusting tasks.

Employee Rights and What You Can Do

If you're struggling with heat at work, you're not powerless.

Start by raising the issue informally with your line manager or HR team. You might suggest specific adjustments, like a fan, a change in shift times, or temporary remote working.

If the issue isn't resolved and you believe your health is at risk, you may wish to:

Submit a formal grievance

Request a risk assessment or access to health and safety documentation

Contact your trade union (if applicable)

(if applicable) In serious cases, seek legal advice, especially if you feel you are being penalised for raising legitimate health and safety concerns

Importantly, under UK law, workers are protected from detriment if they leave or refuse to attend a workplace they believe poses serious and imminent danger.

Unbearable hear should not be dismissed as "just a bit uncomfortable" in extreme cases, it can become a serious health risk. While there's no legal maximum temperature, employers have a clear duty to act when conditions become unsafe.

If you're concerned about high temperatures at work and unsure of your rights, Duncan Lewis Solicitors can help. Our employment law specialists advise on a wide range of workplace issues — including health and safety obligations, discrimination, and unfair treatment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.