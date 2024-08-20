New Digital Initiatives To Facilitate Retention Of Local Talent

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Ministry of Labor (MOL) has introduced new online systems to facilitate the recruitment of graduates from universities in Qatar and Qatari nationals seeking opportunities in the private sector. First, the ‘Ouqoul' platform is an AI-powered tool aimed primarily at linking Qatar's university graduates with private sector employers. Once fully implemented, the main features of the platform will include generating skills-based resumes and matching candidates with employers through an AI-powered algorithm, allowing graduates to search and apply for jobs posted by employers in Qatar, offering graduates upskilling courses based on specific skills identified through personality assessments, and conducting online job interviews and facilitating employment contract signature through a direct link with the MOL portal, among other services. This is expected to streamline their hiring process and help universities tailor curricula to match industry demands. Additionally, the ‘Basher' platform is a service designed to streamline the employment process for Qatari nationals in the private sector by allowing them to authenticate their employment contracts electronically through the MOL portal, increasing job market transparency and helping identify and address employment gaps. These programs help companies to access a broader pool of both local and foreign talent, and ensure efficient and compliant candidate onboarding.

