National Occupational Classification Manual Released

The Ministry of Labour has released a National Occupational Classification Manual designed to assist individuals and organizations in matching professions with the appropriate work permit, ensuring that their employee's Qatar identity reflects their role more closely. The classification will also likely be essential for Qatarization calculations. Note that the manual does not define which roles are "skilled" or "non-skilled", or whether a certain level of education is required for a given "skilled" role. Accordingly, employers must still proactively assess whether a given role is "skilled" or "unskilled", and should ensure the candidate holds the appropriate education level (where required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.