ARTICLE
2 January 2025

National Occupational Classification Manual Released

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore Firm Details
The Ministry of Labour has released a National Occupational Classification Manual designed to assist individuals and organizations in matching professions with the appropriate work permit...
Qatar Employment and HR
Fragomen  

The Ministry of Labour has released a National Occupational Classification Manual designed to assist individuals and organizations in matching professions with the appropriate work permit, ensuring that their employee's Qatar identity reflects their role more closely. The classification will also likely be essential for Qatarization calculations. Note that the manual does not define which roles are "skilled" or "non-skilled", or whether a certain level of education is required for a given "skilled" role. Accordingly, employers must still proactively assess whether a given role is "skilled" or "unskilled", and should ensure the candidate holds the appropriate education level (where required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Fragomen  
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More