Amendment To The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) Employment Regulations

The QFC has amended Article 25A of the QFC Employment Regulations, which pertains to the application of the Retirement and Pensions law to Qatari employees working in the QFC.

Key Points of the Amendment

Background of Article 25A Article 25A extended the application of the Retirement and Pensions Law No. 24 of 2002 to all Qatari employees working for the QFC Authority (QFCA), the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA), and other Employers designated by the Council of Ministers.

It required QFC firms to cooperate with the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA).

However, firms were only obligated to comply if the Council of Ministers issued a resolution and notified them. Reason for the Amendment On January 3rd, 2023, State Social Insurance Law No. 1 of 2022 came into effect.

, 2023, State Social Insurance Law No. 1 of 2022 came into effect. This new law mandates the enrollment of all Qatari employees in the GRSIA, regardless of their Employer.

The amendment requires Employers to participate in and implement the requirements of the GRSIA without the necessity that Employers obtain a resolution of the Council of Ministers.

What this means for QFC Employers

Mandatory Enrollment with GRSIA Previously, QFC employers were only required to enroll Qatari employees in the pension system if the Council of Ministers issued a resolution.

Now, under the State Social insurance Law No. 1 of 2022, all QFC Employers must enroll their Qatari employees with the GRSIA by default, without waiting for a resolution. No Special Exemptions for QFC Firms Before this amendment, QFC firms had a separate regulatory mechanism under the QFC Employment Regulations.

QFC Employers are now treated like any other employer outside of the QFC when it comes to pension obligations. Potential Issues with End of Service Gratuity (ESG) Benefits The QFC Employment Regulations do not require the payment of ESG benefits, unlike the Qatar Labour Law.

However, certain QFC Employers may provide for the payment of ESG benefits under their employment contracts.

Employers need to carefully consider how participation in the GRSIA will affect any provisions for the payment of ESG benefits. Compliance Requirements QFC Employers will need to ensure they are correctly registering and contributing to the GRSIA for Qatari employees.

Non-compliance could lead to penalties under the State Social Insurance Law.

How Can We Help

With these recent amendments to the State Social Insurance Law and the QFC Employment Regulations, Employers should consider reviewing their plan documentation and employment contracts to ensure they are in compliance with the applicable law and regulations. Crowell is available to assist in this task and to help Employers navigate these requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.