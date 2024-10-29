Qatar Introduces Law On Qatarization Of Jobs In The Private Sector

On 17 October 2024, Law No. 12 of 2024 on the Qatarization of Jobs in the Private Sector was published in Qatar's Official Gazette.

The newly enacted law aims to increase employment of Qatari nationals in the private sector by introducing certain obligations on employers which would require them, among others, to hire only Qataris or non-Qatari children of Qatari women in certain jobs.

We offer below highlights of the law:

The law applies to all commercial companies operating in Qatar as well as private institutions for public or private benefit, associations and the like. However, companies fully or partially owned by Qatar Energy and companies engaged in petroleum operations and petrochemical industries are excluded from the law.

The Council of Ministers will issue a Qatarization scheme to classify employers based on their size of workforce, types of jobs offered by them and cadres they need. The scheme will include training, employment, qualification, and university scholarship programs.

The Ministry of Labour (the " MoL ") will identify certain jobs that will be exclusive for Qatari nationals or non-Qatari children of Qatari women.

") will identify certain jobs that will be exclusive for Qatari nationals or non-Qatari children of Qatari women. The Council of Ministers will issue a decision on the privileges and incentives that are to be offered to employers complying with the law.

Employers are required to inform the MoL of all job opportunities they have, job requirements and offered salaries.

Qatari nationals and non-Qatari children of Qatari women will have to register with the MoL which will nominate them to employers.

The MoL will issue template employment agreements which will be binding on employers when hiring Qatari nationals and non-Qatari children of Qatari women under the law.

The MoL may take measures against employers found in breach of the law. The measures will range from warning to a fine of QAR 100,000.

A sentence of imprisonment of up to 3 years and/or a fine of not more than QAR 1,000,000 will be imposed on any person who uses fraudulent methods or provides incorrect information to falsely indicate its compliance with the law or to unlawfully obtain any privileges or incentives granted under the law.

The law will come into force 6 months from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. Further implementing decisions need also to be issued by the Council of Ministers and the MoL before the law comes into actual force. Once these implementing decisions are issued, we can help you comply with the law and benefit from any incentives or privileges available to you.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

We would like to thank Ahmad Mustafa for his contribution to this alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.