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22 June 2026

Lightning Round: The EU Pay Transparency Directive—What Employers Should Know (Podcast)

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Crowell & Moring LLP

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The EU Pay Transparency Directive's June 7, 2026 transposition deadline has passed, yet many member states have not finalized their implementing legislation.
Belgium Employment and HR
Rebecca Springer and Cecilia Lahaye
Rebecca Springer’s articles from Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives and HR

In this episode, Crowell’s Rebecca Springer and Cecilia Lahaye discuss the EU Pay Transparency Directive. The June 7, 2026, deadline for member states to transpose the Directive into national laws has passed, but many member states have not yet finalized legislation. This podcast discusses the fundamentals of the Directive and what employers should be thinking about to ensure they are in compliance as the legal landscape evolves. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's monthly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Rebecca Springer
Photo of Cecilia Lahaye
Cecilia Lahaye
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