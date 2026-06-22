Lightning Round: The EU Pay Transparency Directive—What Employers Should Know (Podcast)

In this episode, Crowell’s Rebecca Springer and Cecilia Lahaye discuss the EU Pay Transparency Directive. The June 7, 2026, deadline for member states to transpose the Directive into national laws has passed, but many member states have not yet finalized legislation. This podcast discusses the fundamentals of the Directive and what employers should be thinking about to ensure they are in compliance as the legal landscape evolves. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell's monthly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.

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