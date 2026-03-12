Socialization Of Pension Wage Limit Regulations For The Year 2026 - Indonesia

BPJS Manpower (Indonesia's social security system) has updated the 2026 Pension Security wage ceiling in line with regulatory requirements and GDP growth.

BPJS Manpower (Indonesia's social security system) has updated the 2026 Pension Security wage ceiling in line with regulatory requirements and GDP growth. The new wage limit takes effect in March 2026, and requires Regional and Branch Offices to inform employers. All contribution postings must be aligned with the updated regulations.

Key impact

Employers and employees will contribute based on a higher wage ceiling, ensuring pension benefits remain aligned with economic growth.

By aligning the wage limit with GDP growth, workers are expected to receive more sustainable and fair pension benefits in the future.

2026 Maximum Wage Ceiling Calculation

The updated wage limit for Pension Security contributions, effective March 2026, is currently being finalized through a Board of Directors Decision (KEPDIR).

It will be based on the following calculation:

Component Amount (in IDR) Maximum Wage Limit (2025) 10,547,400.00 GDP Growth 2025 5.11% Adjusted Wage Limit 11,086,372.00 Rounded Value 11,086,300.00

Effective date

The new wage ceiling is scheduled to take effect from March 2026.

Operational changes for employers & BPJS offices

Employers must update payroll systems starting March 2026, and BPJS offices must ensure accurate contribution postings and proactive communication.

Impact on employees

Employees may experience slightly higher monthly pension contributions but benefit from improved longterm pension adequacy due to the increased wage ceiling.

Our Comments

BPJS Manpower has planned to raise the Pension Security wage ceiling for 2026, following the nation's 2025 GDP growth. Aligning the wage cap with GDP growth ensures adequate accumulation of pension funds, retirement benefits that reflect economic realities, and provides better long-term sustainability. This is a step forward in securing fair pension benefits for all.

