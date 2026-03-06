Inside IR Podcast Series - Episode 30 Psychosocial Health In Times Of Workplace Change (Video)

Each episode arms human resources, industrial relations and legal professionals with the latest industrial relations thinking.

Recorded 28 November 2025

Workplace change is accelerating—and so are psychosocial risks. In this episode of Inside IR, Natalie Gaspar and Nerida Jessup explore how rapid organisational change is reshaping industrial relations, safety obligations and regulatory expectations, and what employers can do to better manage psychosocial risk.

Note: Since filming, the NSW Parliament passed the Work Health and Safety Amendment (Digital Work Systems) Bill 2026. The Digital Work Systems Bill introduces new duties on persons conducting a business or undertaking to the WHS Act concerning the use of 'digital work systems' and provides for expanded rights for WHS permit holders accessing a workplace.

Watch this episode

Listen to this episode

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Inside IR (Australian Industrial Relations) EP30: Psychosocial health in times of workplace change

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.