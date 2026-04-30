How To Deal With Key Jamming: Legal Advice For Employers

Summary

Employers can dismiss employees for key jamming if clear remote work policies exist, a thorough investigation is conducted, and a fair disciplinary process is followed.

Monitoring must be proportionate, transparent, and compliant with data protection laws, with employees informed about what is being monitored and why.

Prevention is more effective than dismissal, setting clear expectations and supporting struggling employees reduces the risk of misconduct arising.

This article is a plain-English guide to the legal considerations surrounding employee key jamming for Australian business owners operating remote workforces, prepared by LegalVision, a commercial law firm.

LegalVision specialises in advising clients on employment law, including misconduct, dismissal procedures, and workplace policy compliance.

Tips for Businesses

Review your remote work policies to ensure productivity expectations and monitoring procedures are clearly documented and communicated to all staff. If key jamming is suspected, conduct a proper investigation before taking disciplinary action. Consistent, transparent processes reduce legal risk and support fair outcomes.

Key jamming is when a remote employee deliberately fakes keyboard or mouse activity to appear productive while doing no real work. It is a growing misconduct issue that can seriously damage trust and business performance. This article outlines the legal considerations for employers who suspect key jamming and offers practical advice on how to handle such cases in a compliant and fair manner.

What Is Key Jamming and Why Is It a Problem for Employers?

Key jamming occurs when an employee deliberately generates irrelevant keyboard activity to simulate productivity while working remotely. This behaviour can involve actions like holding down a single key for extended periods or using software that mimics the movement of the mouse or typing. In one case, a police officer admitted to pressing the 'z' key during shifts for 103 hours over several months, sometimes for up to four hours at a time.

For employers, key jamming poses a serious challenge. Not only does it undermine productivity, but it can also be a breach of trust, and in some cases, a dismissible offence.

Businesses need clear policies and monitoring systems in place to detect and address such behaviour.

Can I Dismiss an Employee for Key Jamming?

Yes, if an employee deliberately uses devices or software to fake productivity, it can be considered serious misconduct, which may justify dismissal. However, to take such action legally, employers must have clear remote work policies that outline productivity expectations and monitoring procedures. These policies should be communicated effectively to all employees to avoid misunderstandings and reduce the risk of disputes.

Saeidul Haque, Senior Associate at LegalVision, advises: "As long as expectations are set from the start and proper procedures are followed, employers have the right to dismiss an employee for key jamming. However, it's always better to prevent this issue by setting clear expectations and offering support to employees who might be struggling with remote work."

What Should I Do If I Suspect Key Jamming?

If you suspect an employee is key jamming, it's crucial to proceed carefully. Rushing to dismissal without proper investigation can result in claims for unfair dismissal.

Investigate the Situation:

Start with an investigatory meeting where you can present any monitoring data and give the employee an opportunity to explain their actions. This ensures that the situation is understood and any misunderstandings can be addressed.

Follow Internal Disciplinary Procedures:

Should the investigation indicate misconduct, follow your internal disciplinary policies and adhere to the Acas Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures. Failing to do so could expose the business to legal risk.

Haque states, "Employers should avoid jumping to conclusions. The correct approach is to gather evidence, provide employees an opportunity to explain, and follow a fair disciplinary process before making decisions."

Key Statistics: 42%: of UK remote workers admit to using key jamming or similar tools to simulate activity and avoid productivity monitoring.

67%: of employers report difficulties in accurately measuring genuine productivity when remote workers use key jamming techniques.

28%: increase in unfair dismissal claims linked to remote working monitoring disputes, including key jamming allegations. Sources: Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (2024) University of Oxford Faculty of Law (2025) ACAS (2025)

How Can Employers Manage This Issue Legally?

When addressing key jamming, employers must ensure they follow fair and lawful processes to minimise the risk of legal challenges. The four key requirements for dismissal are:

A fair reason for dismissal – in this case, key jamming would likely fall under serious misconduct. A reasonable investigation – employers must gather the facts and give the employee a chance to explain. A fair disciplinary process – ensure that any action taken follows your internal procedures and the Acas guidelines. Proportionate action – the consequences should be appropriate to the misconduct and consistent with previous disciplinary measures.

Employers also need to ensure any monitoring is proportionate and transparent. While monitoring employee activity can be justified, it must comply with data protection laws.

Employees must also be informed about what is being monitored and why.

Key Takeaways

Key jamming is a form of misconduct that can have serious implications for businesses. Employers can dismiss an employee for key jamming, but only if they have clear policies, conduct thorough investigations, and follow appropriate disciplinary procedures. Prevention is key, and clear communication about expectations is imperative. You should also offer support to employees who are struggling to help reduce the risk of such issues arising.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can key jamming lead to summary dismissal? Yes, key jamming can constitute serious misconduct, warranting summary dismissal without notice.

Must employers notify staff about monitoring?

Yes, employers must inform employees about what activity they monitor and why.