ARTICLE
23 April 2026

2026 HR Perspective - Psychosocial Risk Unplugged

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K&L Gates LLP

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Briefly discuss the key aspects of the Regulations and Compliance Code which commenced in Victoria on 1 December 2025...
Australia Employment and HR
Dominic Fleeton
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Date: March 2026 Watch Now

This session will:

  • Briefly recap on the fundamentals of psychosocial risk management;
  • Briefly discuss the key aspects of the Regulations and Compliance Code which commenced in Victoria on 1 December 2025;
  • Examine the current approach by state regulators towards the investigation and enforcement of alleged psychosocial non-compliance; and
  • Provide input to help attendees identify key psychosocial risk management priorities for the next 12 months.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Dominic Fleeton
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