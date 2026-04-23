2026 HR Perspective - Psychosocial Risk Unplugged

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Date: March 2026 Watch Now
This session will:
- Briefly recap on the fundamentals of psychosocial risk management;
- Briefly discuss the key aspects of the Regulations and Compliance Code which commenced in Victoria on 1 December 2025;
- Examine the current approach by state regulators towards the investigation and enforcement of alleged psychosocial non-compliance; and
- Provide input to help attendees identify key psychosocial risk management priorities for the next 12 months.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]