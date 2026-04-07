Inside Employment, Episode 6: Understanding The Complexity Of Executive And CEO Separations (Podcast)

The essential podcast for employment lawyers and HR professionals, delivering engaging and thought-provoking content on all things employment law.

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with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

The essential podcast for employment lawyers and HR professionals, delivering engaging and thought-provoking content on all things employment law.

In this episode, Employment Partner Tony Wood and Executive Counsel Lucy Boyd are joined by HSF Kramer partner (and Corporate law icon), Priscilla Bryans. The team unpack what really happens behind the AFR headlines and discuss an array of issues, starting with the recent data showing a spate of CEO turnovers from both Australia and the US.

Tony, Lucy and Priscilla also discuss:

Why succession planning is so important, and why it takes so much time

The impact on the cap on termination benefits under the Corporations Act

How STI and LTI incentives are a key issue in executive separations and why there is more interest than ever from shareholder activists and proxy advisors

The greater accountability of executives for misconduct and behavioural issues, coupled with the plethora of laws regulating bullying and whistleblowing

The changing composition of Boards and why the critical mass of female non-executive directors is changing the leadership culture of big business

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Inside Employment (Australia): EP6: Understanding the complexity of executive and CEO separations

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