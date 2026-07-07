Podcast: Inside The Claim With CGW – Pitfalls And Pleadings

Cooper Grace Ward's workers' compensation podcast examines the Court of Appeal case Cootharinga North Queensland v Wolfs, where special counsel Damien Jarrett and senior associate Kim Villis analyze how the risk of injury must be clearly identified in statements of claim. The discussion reveals the practical challenges posed by broadly pleaded claims and their impact on trial preparation, costs, and case management efficiency.

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In this episode, special counsel Damien Jarrett is joined by senior associate Kim Villis to discuss the Court of Appeal case Cootharinga North Queensland v Wolfs. Damien and Kim explore the importance of pleadings in workers’ compensation claims, focusing on how the risk of injury must be clearly identified in the statement of claim.

Inside the Claim with CGW is Cooper Grace Ward’s workers’ compensation podcast offering a behind-the-scenes look at recent trial cases and expert insights from the lawyers who ran them.

In this episode, special counsel Damien Jarrett is joined by senior associate Kim Villis to discuss the Court of Appeal case Cootharinga North Queensland v Wolfs. Damien and Kim explore the importance of pleadings in workers’ compensation claims, focusing on how the risk of injury must be clearly identified in the statement of claim.

The episode covers the challenges posed by broadly pleaded claims, the impact on trial preparation and costs, and why clear pleadings are essential to defining the scope of a claim. Listen now for practical advice on managing pleadings to avoid surprises and ensure efficient case management.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

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