Inside IR Podcast Series - Episode 31 Collective Bargaining Under Pressure: Wages, Inflation, And The Fight For Fair But Sustainable Wages

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In this episode of Inside IR, Rohan Doyle and Natalie Gaspar explore the growing pressure on enterprise bargaining wage negotiations as we see unions pressing for wage increases that outpace the rising cost of living in the face of inflation and interest rate increases, at a time when employers are under immense pressure to reduce costs. Natalie and Rohan examine why productivity has become central to achieving sustainable wage outcomes, and discuss some of the other key developments driving up wage costs, including same job, same pay orders, and expanding enterprise agreement coverage. A timely and practical discussion for employers, HR and IR professionals navigating a highly charged bargaining environment.
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