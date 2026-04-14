Employers should budget now for annual indexation of the skilled-visa income settings that sit alongside the market rate requirement. Skilled-visa income thresholds are indexed annually...

Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.

Article Insights

Ius Laboris are most popular: within Wealth Management, Technology and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

with readers working within the Technology industries

The next few months bring real, practical changes for HR and Mobility teams using Australia’s employer-sponsored visas. The Department of Home Affairs will index skilled-visa income thresholds on 1 July 2026. New occupation priorities are in place, and faster decisions are being made on ‘decision-ready’ applications.

Indexation of income thresholds on 1 July

Employers should budget now for annual indexation of the skilled-visa income settings that sit alongside the market rate requirement. Skilled-visa income thresholds are indexed annually, with updates taking effect on 1 July each year.

Under the Skills in Demand visa program, sponsors must meet both the market salary rate and the streamspecific threshold for the Core Skills and Specialist Skills streams.

Faster decisions under the Skills in Demand visa if you lodge ‘decision-ready’

The Department has published processing priorities and service-level figures for skilled visas. Teaching and healthcare occupations are receiving top priority after designated regional area applications. For the Skills in Demand visa, ‘decision-ready’ applications benefit most. The current median decision times for ‘decision-ready’ applications are: 7 business days for Specialist Skills stream cases 21 business days for Core Skills stream cases In practice, that means: front-loading the health, character, and (where required) skills assessments; aligning the employment contract to the market rate and the relevant stream threshold; and attaching the financial capacity evidence the Department expects to see with modern nominations. Accredited sponsors continue to receive priority across employer-sponsored programs, so accreditation remains worth the effort if you hire at scale.

Occupation lists, caveats and the ANZSCO 2022 shift

The Core Skills Occupation List is now set. The List uses the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) 2022 for the Skills in Demand visa and the Employer Nomination Scheme. Many roles carry caveats that narrow eligibility. Map each role to the correct ANZSCO 2022 code and check the applicable caveats early. If a caveat applies, reevaluating the position or moving streams may be necessary.

Integrity, notifications and the new migrant-worker protections

Compliance settings tightened over the past year. Sponsors must notify the Department of Home Affairs of key changes, such as a sponsored worker ceasing employment or significant duty changes, within 28 days. The Department is also highlighting its monitoring powers across right-to-work checks, market rate evidence and record-keeping. It publishes sanctions for sponsors who fall short. A prohibited-employer regime can also bar businesses from hiring additional temporary visa holders for a period, with names published by the Australian Border Force.

Takeaway for employers

The most effective mobility programmes are making three adjustments now. Firstly, they are sharpening application preparation to hit the Department’s ‘decision-ready’ mark and to avoid caveat pitfalls under the new Core Skills Occupation List. Secondly, they are refreshing notification and compliance systems to meet the 28-day window. Lastly, they are upskilling on sponsor obligations, migrant worker protections and the consequences for non-compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.