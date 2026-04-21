AI-Savvy Employees Are Reshaping Payroll Risk For Small Businesses

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Summary

Australian small and medium businesses face growing payroll compliance risks driven by award complexity and increased employee scrutiny of wages using AI tools.

Misclassifying employees under modern awards remains a leading cause of underpayment, exposing businesses to significant legal and reputational liability.

Conducting early payroll audits and correcting errors promptly can meaningfully reduce a business’s exposure to underpayment claims.

This article is a plain-English guide to payroll compliance obligations for Australian small and medium business owners, covering common underpayment risks and practical correction steps.

It has been prepared by LegalVision, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on Australian employment law and workplace compliance.

Tips for Businesses

Confirm which modern awards apply to each role and that classifications reflect actual duties. Check that employment contracts validly offset above-award pay against entitlements. Run regular payroll spot-audits and address errors promptly. Use compliant payroll systems to track penalty rates and seek legal advice where award coverage or calculations are uncertain.

Australian workers are now auditing their own pay using AI, and small businesses are feeling the pressure. Employees are uploading payslips and timesheets into AI tools to check penalty rates, classifications and overtime calculations, catching errors before employers do. This article explains what small business owners need to know to stay ahead of payroll compliance in this new environment.

Complexity Makes Mistakes Easy

Australia’s industrial relations framework remains one of the most intricate compliance environments for employers, particularly for smaller businesses where owners often manage HR alongside other responsibilities. “It’s a very, very complicated sort of jurisdiction,” James True explains. “There are over 120 modern awards.”

He regularly encounters business owners who are unaware that modern awards, which set minimum pay and conditions for specific roles, apply to their workforce. Others assume that no award applies to them because none exists for their industry.

In practice, awards can be applied by occupation rather than industry. Administrative staff are a common example. “If you’re in a private business and you’ve got employees who are doing admin-type duties where there’s no industry award that covers you… they’re probably going to get picked up by the Clerical Employees Award,” True says.

Frequent Award Missteps

Another frequent misstep is assuming only one award applies across an entire workforce. In reality, different roles within the same business may fall under different instruments. “You can have multiple awards applying,” says True. “It’s always a question of ‘Does it apply to both the employer and the employee?’ The employee’s particular duties are always relevant as well.”

Determining the correct award is rarely straightforward. “There’s nowhere to go beyond taking legal advice or HR advisory advice to find out what award applies. You can give the Fair Work Ombudsman a call, but they won’t give you any guarantees about whether the high-level answer they give you is binding in any way,” True warns.

Even employers who deliberately pay above-award wages can still breach compliance requirements if contracts are not drafted correctly. “You need some magic words in your employment contract that actually make sure that the payments you are making above award can be used to compensate the employee for all of those entitlements under the award,” True says.

Early Detection Can Contain the Damage

Recent underpayment cases involving some of Australia’s largest organisations demonstrate how payroll errors can escalate into large-scale liabilities even in well-resourced businesses, including:

Woolworths;

Coles;

Qantas;

Commonwealth Bank;

Rockpool; and

the University of Melbourne.

Causes have ranged from incorrect penalty calculations to systemic payroll system faults.

For smaller employers, the consequences often depend on who identifies the issue first.

“If you made a mistake in good faith, you can just rectify it, figure out what you were meant to pay and pay it back. Generally speaking, you can contain the issue just by doing that. You can resolve the headache by getting it right early,” says True.

The risk profile changes significantly if someone raises the problem externally. “If you find out because the Fair Work Ombudsman uncovers it, or because employees have uncovered it, then you’re on the back foot and more likely to potentially face prosecution,” True warns.

Payroll errors also multiply over time because they are usually embedded in systems or classifications rather than isolated events. “Your payroll liability will be one of the bigger ones in your business, and these claims can snowball,” True explains. “Suddenly, you’ve got 10, 20, 30, 40 employees all affected. You’re making a mistake every single month or week, however long the pay period is. That snowballs really, really, really quickly.”

Beyond back-payments and penalties, reputational exposure has grown. “The Fair Work Ombudsman is very well resourced to prosecute you. There’s also a lot of reputational damage now from failing to comply with your obligations. These cases make the news in a way they didn’t even 10 or 15 years ago,” True says. Technology and Targeted Reviews Offer a Path Forward Employment compliance sits within a broader regulatory burden for Australian businesses. The cost of meeting Commonwealth rules is estimated at $160 billion. Upcoming reforms such as Payday Super are expected to add further administrative and cashflow pressures for SMEs. While legal advice remains the most reliable safeguard, True says businesses can take practical steps to reduce risk. The first is understanding core obligations, followed by periodic checks of payroll accuracy. “To limit the pain, you can do something like a spot audit. Take a small sample of employees and a small period of time and see whether you’re paying the right amounts.” This involves aligning actual duties with award classifications and pay rates. Regulators and technology providers are also investing in tools to assist employers. The Fair Work Ombudsman has developed software to help identify applicable awards, and payroll platforms can automate calculations and record-keeping. David Holland, Managing Director of Talent Solutions at Employment Hero, says automation has become essential infrastructure for smaller employers. “For SME owners, managing 120 modern awards manually isn’t sustainable. Technology can: automate award interpretation;

map every hour worked against the latest rates and penalties in real time; and

create a permanent audit trail that proves you’re meeting your obligations.” “The businesses getting it right use technology for the heavy lifting, but stay engaged enough to spot issues when circumstances don’t fit the standard playbook.” As employee-led scrutiny increases and risks intensify, payroll compliance has shifted from an administrative function to a core business risk. As True puts it: “Historically, issues in relation to underpayments may not have been seen as business critical, but that’s just not the case anymore.” Key Statistics: 68%: of small businesses report increased payroll disputes driven by employees using AI tools to audit pay and entitlements.

42%: rise in underpayment claims lodged with the Fair Work Ombudsman involving AI-assisted calculations since 2024.

£1.2 billion: estimated annual underpayment risk across Australian SMEs attributable to shadow AI use by tech-savvy staff. Sources: Australian Taxation Office (2025) Fair Work Ombudsman (2026) CPA Australia (2025) Key Takeaways Employees are increasingly using AI tools to audit their own pay, driving a 50% surge in anonymous tip-offs to the Fair Work Ombudsman in 2024–25. Australia has over 120 modern awards, making payroll compliance complex, particularly for small businesses. Different roles within the same business may fall under different awards. Employers who pay above-award wages can still breach compliance if employment contracts lack correct wording. Identifying and correcting payroll errors early significantly reduces legal and financial risk. Payroll errors typically snowball quickly, affecting multiple employees over extended periods. Technology tools and spot audits can help businesses proactively manage compliance obligations. Frequently Asked Questions What happens if the Fair Work Ombudsman uncovers an underpayment? If the Ombudsman uncovers an underpayment before you do, you face a greater risk of prosecution compared to self-identifying and rectifying the error early. Can multiple awards apply to one business? Yes. Different roles within the same business can fall under different modern awards, depending on each employee’s specific duties. What is a spot audit? A spot audit involves reviewing a small sample of employees over a short period to check whether you are paying correct amounts aligned to award classifications. How can technology help with payroll compliance? Payroll platforms can automate award interpretation, map hours against current rates and penalties, and maintain an audit trail demonstrating compliance obligations are met.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.