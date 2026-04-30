Fair Work And Immigration Compliance: The Overlap Every Employer Should Understand

Most employers do not create immigration risk at the visa application stage. They create it through ordinary workplace decisions. Pay, roster, deductions, duty changes, and termination. On paper, those look like Fair Work issues. In practice, they often sit at the exact point where Fair Work and immigration compliance overlap. That is where many businesses get caught.

A visa holder does not sit outside workplace law. A workplace issue does not sit outside immigration law. In Australia, visa holders and migrant workers have the same workplace entitlements and protections as other employees. Employers engaging foreign workers need to comply with both workplace law and immigration law.

The problem is structural. HR looks at the employment issue. Payroll looks at the wage issue. Operations looks at the staffing issue. Immigration sits somewhere else again. That feels manageable until one decision cuts across all four areas at once. By then, the business is often dealing with more than one regulator, more than one legal framework, and a problem that should have been picked up earlier.

Operation ODIN

On 30 March 2026, the Home Affairs portfolio published the results of Operation ODIN, an Australian Border Force compliance blitz across more than 300 regional hospitality businesses over seven months. The result was blunt. More than 50 percent were found to be non-compliant in their treatment of migrant workers. The most common issues were underpaid penalty rates, excessive hours, and unlawful deductions from pay.

Those are not niche migration law problems. They are ordinary workplace settings. Rates. Rosters. Deductions. The same decisions many employers treat as routine are now turning up in enforcement activity as sponsorship failures and migrant worker exploitation risks.

The Operation ODIN outcomes show the direction of travel. According to the media release, 41 businesses have already lost their ability to sponsor migrant workers or have been barred from taking on new migrant workers. Another 35 were issued compliance notices.

More than $300,000 in underpayments and unlawful deductions has already been recovered, and investigations into more than 80 businesses are continuing. The release also states that businesses are monitored during the sponsorship period and for up to five years afterwards, with unannounced visits used routinely to check compliance.

For employers, that should reset the way this issue is viewed. Fair Work compliance and visa sponsorship compliance are not separate risk categories. They overlap in the daily decisions a business makes about pay, hours, duties, supervision, and recordkeeping.

Take pay first.

If a worker is underpaid, the issue does not stay in payroll. It moves straight into workplace law risk. If that worker is sponsored, the position tightens again. Fair Work states that employers of Subclass 482 and former 457 workers must provide equivalent pay to an Australian employee in the same occupation in the workplace and only require duties that relate to the approved occupation.

Home Affairs also states that underpaying a migrant worker is one form of exploitation covered by the post 1 July 2024 laws.

Hours and rostering are another pressure point.

A manager may see extra shifts as a practical response to a shortage. That is often where legal trouble starts. Home Affairs states that pressuring a migrant worker to work more hours than allowed by their visa conditions is exploitation. Operation ODIN found excessive hours was one of the recurring issues identified during inspections. A staffing decision made on the floor can become an immigration issue fast when no one has checked the visa settings behind it.

Role drift creates the same problem.

Businesses evolve. Roles expand. Locations change. Reporting lines shift. Internally, that may feel routine. Legally, it still needs discipline. Fair Work states that sponsored workers must be given equivalent pay and only be required to perform duties that relate to the approved occupation. Once a role has drifted too far from the original framework, the employer may be carrying both a workplace risk and an immigration compliance risk at the same time.

Deductions and cost shifting are another common failure point.

Some employers still treat visa related costs, accommodation costs, or other business expenses as amounts that can be pushed back onto the worker through payroll deductions or side arrangements. That is dangerous territory. Operation ODIN identified unlawful deductions as one of the repeated breaches. Home Affairs also states that stronger laws now apply where a migrant worker is exploited through their temporary visa status.

Offboarding needs the same joined up thinking.

A lawful termination under workplace law is only part of the job. If the worker is sponsored, Home Affairs states that the Department must be notified when employment stops, including where the employer stops employing or sponsoring the worker, or the worker resigns. That notification must be made within 28 days. Employers who treat the immigration side of offboarding as an afterthought are leaving a loose end in a regulated area.

The broader lesson is clear

Operation ODIN shows that enforcement is now focused on the overlap itself. The ABF is looking at how businesses actually run their workforce settings in practice. The release also states that sanctioned businesses are published on the public Register of Sanctioned Sponsors. This is no longer only a back-office compliance issue. It is a governance issue, a workforce planning issue, and in some cases a reputational issue.

Good employers do not treat this area as two separate folders.

They run one framework. Payroll checks the legal pay setting. HR checks the employment risk. Immigration checks visa conditions, sponsorship settings, and reporting duties. Managers know when a change in rates, hours, duties, location, or termination process needs review before action is taken.

Most employer exposure in this space does not come from one extreme act. It comes from small decisions made by different teams, each looking at only part of the picture.

If your workforce includes visa holders, Fair Work compliance and immigration compliance need to be managed together. That is how you protect the business, protect the worker, and keep your workforce model stable under pressure.