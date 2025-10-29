ELA Global Employer Handbook And Guide To Indonesia Employment Law

SSEK Law Firm has provided an Indonesia employment law guide as a comprehensive resource for employers in the country. The Indonesia employment law guide is part of the Employment Law Alliance (ELA) Global Employer Handbook covering more than 100 countries.

The comprehensive handbook covers hiring topics such as entering an employment relationship, use of employment contracts and background checks, compensation topics such as minimum wage, overtime requirements, and benefits and health insurance, and time off and leaves of absence (medical leave, disability leave, parental leave, etc.).

It also covers discrimination and harassment topics, termination issues including severance pay, non-compete issues, privacy issues such as drug and alcohol testing and off-duty conduct, worker compensation, health and safety issues, unions and industrial relations, business immigration, and more.

The ELA Global Employer Handbook, including the Indonesia Employer Handbook, can be found here.

To access the handbook, you must register on the ELA website. Registration is open for ELA members, clients and colleagues.

