Indonesia Launches 'Lapor Menaker' Digital Platform To Strengthen Labor Law Enforcement

On November 12, 2025, Indonesia's Ministry of Manpower ("MoM") officially launched Lapor Menaker, an integrated reporting platform designed to receive public complaints and reports concerning compliance with labor and employment norms in Indonesia.

The MoM has emphasized that Lapor Menaker is intended to serve as the government's official, fast and direct communication channel for the public to report labor-related issues. The platform was developed as a reliable two-way system, enabling the public to submit reports with confidence that the government will respond and take appropriate action.

Purpose

Prior to the introduction of Lapor Menaker, public complaints regarding labor issues were reportedly conveyed through fragmented platforms, which made it difficult for the authorities to systematically identify, verify and follow up on reported violations.

To address these limitations, the MoM introduced Lapor Menaker as a centralized and structured reporting platform. Importantly, the Ministry has stated that the confidentiality of reporting parties' identities will be protected, enabling individuals to report violations safely and without fear of retaliation.

The scope of reportable matters is broad and includes alleged violations affecting any worker, including interns, fixed-term employees, permanent employees, as well as foreign workers. Reports may relate to various issues such as underpayment of wages, coercive employment practices, unsafe working conditions, the absence of required employment documentation, and the employment of foreign nationals without proper permits.

Reports Received and Follow-Up Mechanism

Even prior to its official launch, the MoM had reportedly received approximately 600 complaints, the majority of which concerned wages and social security issues. These reports were reviewed by Manpower Supervisors, who assessed each complaint and determined the appropriate authority for follow-up.

Depending on the nature of the alleged violation, reports may be referred to:

Provincial or Regency/Municipal Manpower offices (Dinas Ketenagakerjaan Provinsi atau Kabupaten/Kota);

The Social Security Agency for Manpower (Badan Penyelenggara Jaminan Sosial or BPJS Ketenagakerjaan); or

Coordination with the Employment Desk of the Indonesian National Police (Desk Ketenagakerjaan Polri).

How to Use the Lapor Menaker Platform

To access Lapor Menaker, users must first register and log in through the Ministry's official portal: https://account.kemnaker.go.id/auth/login

Steps to access the platform:

Select the Login menu Log in to SIAP KERJA (register first if you do not yet have an account): https://account.kemnaker.go.id/

Steps to submit a complaint:

1. Select the Report menu

2. Complete and the report form, including:

The company's name and address

The worker's status (e.g., intern, fixed-term employee, permanent employee)

A detailed chronology of events

Any supporting evidence

3. Submit the report by clicking the report button

Following submission of a report, the reporting party will receive an email notification from the MoM confirming receipt of the complaint. Through the platform's main menu and report history features, reporting parties may also monitor the status of their submissions and any follow-up actions taken by the authorities.

Types of Reports Available\

The Lapor Menaker platform provides four reporting categories:

Violations of manpower norms Work accidents and occupational diseases Industrial relations disputes Illegal levies (pungli) and gratification

However, as of the publication of this article, only the first category – violations of manpower norms – is active on the platform. The MoM has indicated that the remaining categories will be rolled out in subsequent phases.

Enforcement and Government Commitment

At the launch of Lapor Menaker, Minister of Manpower Yassierli reportedly said the Ministry had already taken enforcement action against companies found to have unlawfully deducted government-provided allowances allocated for national interns. The Ministry reportedly received one or two reports concerning such practices, and the companies involved were subject to immediate blacklisting.

The Minister emphasized that violations of this nature should be reported through the Lapor Menaker platform to enable the MoM to take appropriate enforcement action. Such conduct was categorized as extortion against interns, and the Minister said enforcement would proceed regardless of whether the disputed allowances had already been disbursed, The MoM further reaffirmed its commitment to following up on all reports submitted through the platform.

Follow-up procedures may vary depending on the nature of the issue reported. Reports concerning termination of employment may be addressed through the appointment of a mediator, while reports related to violations of employment norms may be followed up by the deployment of labor inspectors. Accordingly, the type of report submitted should determine the enforcement and resolution mechanism applied by the authorities.

Implications for Business and Legal Considerations

With the implementation of Lapor Menaker, the government is expected to have greater visibility into employment practices across companies and industries. As a result, regulatory authorities may exercise increased oversight, including more frequent audits, inspections and enforcement actions.

In this environment, employers are advised to place greater emphasis on compliance with applicable employment and labor laws, ensure internal policies and practices are consistently implemented, and proactively address potential compliance gaps to mitigate regulatory risks.

Conclusion

The launch of Lapor Menaker signals stronger labor law enforcement and heightened regulatory scrutiny. Employers are advised to assess its impact and reinforce compliance with employment regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.