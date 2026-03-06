South Korea: Supreme Court Relaxes Criteria For Determining Employee Status Under The Labour Standards Act

The Ministry of Employment and Labour (MOEL) has issued a proposed amendment to the Enforcement Decree of the amended Trade Union and Labour Relations Adjustment Act (TULRAA)...

The Ministry of Employment and Labour (MOEL) has issued a proposed amendment to the Enforcement Decree of the amended Trade Union and Labour Relations Adjustment Act (TULRAA), more commonly known as the Yellow Envelope Act. The proposed changes seek to provide practical guidance on how the TULRAA's expanded definition of “employer” will operate in practice, particularly for principal contractors, which may now assume bargaining obligations in relation to subcontractor unions.

Under the amended TULRAA, organisations that are not parties to an employment contract may nonetheless be deemed “employers” if they exercise “substantial and specific control” over a worker's terms and conditions of employment, adding new operational and bargaining risks for companies operating through multi‑layer subcontracting structures.

The proposed amendment to the Enforcement Decree aims to reduce uncertainty and provide procedural mechanisms to manage these expanded duties.

Separation of Bargaining Units within the Single Representative Framework

The MOEL's guiding principle remains that labour and management should drive their own arrangements wherever possible. If the principal contractor and subcontractor unions can reach consensus, whether on joint bargaining or other negotiated structures, the government will support those autonomous outcomes.

However, if the parties fail to reach agreement, then the parties will default to the procedure for establishing a single bargaining channel based on the principal contractor's workplace. To ensure subcontractor unions meaningfully retain bargaining rights, the proposed amendment introduces detailed criteria that the Labour Relations Commission (LRC) must consider when deciding whether to separate bargaining units. In particular, interests between unions and potential inter-union conflicts must be considered prior to any consideration of the union's scope, commonality of interests, adequacy of representation by other unions and the preferences of each party.

The revised criteria expand on prior factors such as differences in working conditions, employment types and bargaining practices. Depending on the factors, bargaining units for subcontractors may be divided into:

Individual unit – where the duties, interests or union characteristics among subcontractors differ significantly.

– where the duties, interests or union characteristics among subcontractors differ significantly. Group unit – where some of the subcontractors have similar duties, interests or union characteristics.

– where some of the subcontractors have similar duties, interests or union characteristics. Unified unit – where all of the subcontractors have similar duties, interests or union characteristics.

Once the units are divided, each unit will run its own single bargaining channel process to select a representative union. MOEL also intends to issue guidance to safeguard against the exclusion of minority unions during the bargaining channel process and to encourage collaborative approaches such as joint negotiation teams or delegated representation.

Updated Procedures for Employer Status Determination

Where a principal contractor fails to announce that a bargaining demand has been made, or fails to publish a finalised list of demanding unions, subcontractor unions may file a correction request with the LRC. In handling such a request, the LRC is empowered under the Labour Relations Commission Act to seek documents and conduct investigations to examine whether the principal contractor qualifies as an "employer" exercising substantial control over the subcontractor's employees.

As the determination of "employer" status often requires a complex assessment of “substantial and specific control”, the proposed amendment allows the LRC to extend its 10‑day decision period by up to another 10 days, permitting up to 20 days in total.

If the LRC determines that the principal contractor exercises substantial control over the subcontractor's employees, that contractor must then participate in collective bargaining as an employer. Refusal to bargain without valid justification may trigger enforcement action by the MOEL such as administrative guidance or unfair labour practice proceedings.

To reduce uncertainty, the MOEL also plans to create an Employer Status Determination Support Committee, which will assist in determining the existence of a bargaining obligation where there is ambiguity or disagreement on the scope of the employer status between the principal contractor and subcontractor unions.

Key Takeaways

The MOEL has stressed that the proposed amendments are intended to create a stable collective bargaining framework for principal contractors and subcontractor unions, while still preserving the foundational principle of autonomous labour‑management relations.

Organisations that operate through principal-subcontractor arrangements should prepare for the forthcoming implementation of the amended TULRAA by taking the following steps:

Map areas of influence : Identify the aspects of subcontractor employees' working conditions that fall within the company's substantial and specific control.

: Identify the aspects of subcontractor employees' working conditions that fall within the company's substantial and specific control. Assess potential bargaining exposure : Obtain an initial legal assessment of when, and to what extent, the company may be required to engage in collective bargaining as an “employer” under the expanded definition.

: Obtain an initial legal assessment of when, and to what extent, the company may be required to engage in collective bargaining as an “employer” under the expanded definition. Familiarise internal teams with new procedures : Build a clear understanding of how the single bargaining channel operates, including the mechanics of bargaining‑unit separation, so teams are equipped for any future negotiations with subcontractor unions.

: Build a clear understanding of how the single bargaining channel operates, including the mechanics of bargaining‑unit separation, so teams are equipped for any future negotiations with subcontractor unions. Track regulatory announcements and developments: As upcoming MOEL guidance on employer status determinations and labour‑dispute handling will have practical implications for day‑to‑day operations, organisations should continue to monitor regulatory announcements and developments.

