The Court of Cassation has upheld a lower court ruling rejecting a husband’s claim for Dh300,000 in rent compensation in a post-divorce dispute over a villa...

Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

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Dubai: The Court of Cassation has upheld a lower court ruling rejecting a husband’s claim for Dh300,000 in rent compensation in a post-divorce dispute over a villa, reaffirming that civil liability claims must be supported by clear and substantive evidence.

The case involved former spouses disputing rights over a villa registered in the wife’s name. The husband argued that he had financed the property and was later denied access after allegedly being forced out and having the locks changed.

While the court upheld an earlier judgment requiring the wife to repay Dh2.27 million — representing the husband’s proven financial contribution to the villa — it dismissed his separate compensation claim, citing failure to establish the legal elements of liability.

In its ruling, the court applied Article 282 of the UAE Civil Transactions Law, which governs liability for harmful acts. The provision requires three key elements to be proven: fault, damage and a causal link between them.

The court found that the husband did not provide sufficient evidence to prove he had been wrongfully expelled from the property. As a result, one of the essential pillars of liability was not satisfied, leading to the rejection of the compensation claim.

Legal experts said the judgment reinforces a fundamental principle in UAE law — that compensation cannot be awarded based on allegations alone.

Dr Hasan Elhais, legal consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, said the ruling highlights the strict application of Article 282.

“Article 282 is the cornerstone of liability for harmful acts in UAE law. It clearly requires the claimant to prove fault, actual damage and a direct causal relationship between the two,” he said.

He stressed that courts do not presume harm without evidence. “Even in cases involving alleged eviction or denial of access to property, the burden remains on the claimant to demonstrate that the act occurred and resulted in measurable damage.”

Dr Elhais added that UAE courts consistently require substantive proof rather than relying on assertions, ensuring fairness and preventing liability from being extended beyond what is legally established.

The ruling also addressed financial entitlements linked to the property, affirming that each spouse retains independent financial liability. The court upheld the husband’s right to recover his verified contribution despite the villa being registered in the wife’s name.

However, the court drew a clear distinction between financial recovery and claims for damages.

“A financial claim based on contribution is assessed differently from a compensation claim,” Dr Elhais said. “The latter must meet the legal threshold under Article 282, which was not fulfilled in this case.”

The judgment provides further clarity on how UAE courts handle disputes involving shared financial interests and alleged harm following divorce, particularly where property ownership and personal conduct intersect.

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