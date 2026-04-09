UAE Issues New Rules On Underage Marriage Approvals

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The UAE has tightened regulations governing marriages involving individuals under the age of 18, introducing stricter approval conditions and enhanced judicial oversight under a revised legal framework.
Under the updated provisions, it remains prohibited to register a marriage contract for anyone below 18 years, male or female, unless authorised by a competent court. However, the law now explicitly requires verification that such a marriage serves the minor’s best interest, in line with more rigorous procedural safeguards.
While court approval has long been a requirement for underage marriage in the UAE, legal experts say the latest amendments significantly raise the threshold for granting such exceptions.
What’s new
One of the most notable changes is the introduction of a specialised review committee, a provision not included in earlier regulations.
The committee to be established by a decision of the Minister of Justice or the head of the competent judicial authority, will review applications, interview both parties, and coordinate with relevant entities before submitting recommendations to the court.
Its role includes preparing a comprehensive social assessment report covering financial, health, psychological and security conditions, as well as evaluating whether the marriage is appropriate. It must also hear the minor’s views independently and without influence.
The amendments also introduce stricter documentation requirements. Applicants must now provide:
- Medical reports confirming physical maturity and absence of health risks
- Psychological assessments for both parties
- Written consent free from coercion
- Proof of financial capability and suitable housing
- A criminal status certificate
Stronger court oversight
Procedural safeguards have also been expanded.
Parties are now allowed to submit objections to the committee’s findings before the court, while judges must provide reasons if they choose to depart from the committee’s recommendation.
A formal appeal mechanism has also been introduced, allowing challenges to court decisions within seven days.
In addition, rejected applications can only be resubmitted after a minimum of six months, unless new circumstances justify reconsideration — a measure aimed at preventing repeated or pressured requests.
Higher evidentiary threshold
Legal experts say the reforms reflect a broader shift towards strengthening protections for minors.
Hasan Elhais, legal consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, described the changes as “a significant advancement in strengthening safeguards around minors”.
“The introduction of a specialised review committee marks a fundamental shift in how such cases are assessed,” he said. “It ensures decisions are based on a structured, multi-layered evaluation of the minor’s welfare.”
He added that the expanded requirements bring greater clarity and consistency, noting that the law now “sets a higher evidentiary threshold, requiring medical, psychological and social assessments, which collectively reinforce the protection of minors”.
Aligned with global trend
According to Elhais, the UAE’s approach is in line with international practices, where 18 is maintained as the standard minimum age, with limited exceptions subject to strict judicial controls.
“These amendments place the UAE firmly within this global direction, where the priority is clear: protecting minors while ensuring any exception is justified, transparent and rigorously reviewed,” he said.
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