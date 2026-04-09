The UAE has tightened regulations governing marriages involving individuals under the age of 18, introducing stricter approval conditions and enhanced judicial oversight under a revised legal framework.

Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

Article Insights

Dr. Hassan Elhais are most popular: within Accounting and Audit, Immigration, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates

The UAE has tightened regulations governing marriages involving individuals under the age of 18, introducing stricter approval conditions and enhanced judicial oversight under a revised legal framework.

Under the updated provisions, it remains prohibited to register a marriage contract for anyone below 18 years, male or female, unless authorised by a competent court. However, the law now explicitly requires verification that such a marriage serves the minor’s best interest, in line with more rigorous procedural safeguards.

While court approval has long been a requirement for underage marriage in the UAE, legal experts say the latest amendments significantly raise the threshold for granting such exceptions.

What’s new

One of the most notable changes is the introduction of a specialised review committee, a provision not included in earlier regulations.

The committee to be established by a decision of the Minister of Justice or the head of the competent judicial authority, will review applications, interview both parties, and coordinate with relevant entities before submitting recommendations to the court.

Its role includes preparing a comprehensive social assessment report covering financial, health, psychological and security conditions, as well as evaluating whether the marriage is appropriate. It must also hear the minor’s views independently and without influence.

The amendments also introduce stricter documentation requirements. Applicants must now provide:

Medical reports confirming physical maturity and absence of health risks

Psychological assessments for both parties

Written consent free from coercion

Proof of financial capability and suitable housing

A criminal status certificate

Stronger court oversight

Procedural safeguards have also been expanded.

Parties are now allowed to submit objections to the committee’s findings before the court, while judges must provide reasons if they choose to depart from the committee’s recommendation.

A formal appeal mechanism has also been introduced, allowing challenges to court decisions within seven days.

In addition, rejected applications can only be resubmitted after a minimum of six months, unless new circumstances justify reconsideration — a measure aimed at preventing repeated or pressured requests.

Higher evidentiary threshold

Legal experts say the reforms reflect a broader shift towards strengthening protections for minors.

Hasan Elhais, legal consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, described the changes as “a significant advancement in strengthening safeguards around minors”.

“The introduction of a specialised review committee marks a fundamental shift in how such cases are assessed,” he said. “It ensures decisions are based on a structured, multi-layered evaluation of the minor’s welfare.”

He added that the expanded requirements bring greater clarity and consistency, noting that the law now “sets a higher evidentiary threshold, requiring medical, psychological and social assessments, which collectively reinforce the protection of minors”.

Aligned with global trend

According to Elhais, the UAE’s approach is in line with international practices, where 18 is maintained as the standard minimum age, with limited exceptions subject to strict judicial controls.

“These amendments place the UAE firmly within this global direction, where the priority is clear: protecting minors while ensuring any exception is justified, transparent and rigorously reviewed,” he said.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.