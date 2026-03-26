Dubai's Top Court Clarifies Compensation Rights In Non-Muslim Divorces

Dubai: Dubai Court of Cassation has issued a landmark ruling clarifying how compensation claims should be handled in divorce cases involving non-Muslim couples, drawing a clear line between personal harm and damages directly arising from divorce.

In its latest judgment, the court ruled that claims related to personal suffering caused by a spouse's conduct must be filed before civil courts, while compensation tied specifically to the consequences of divorce falls under the jurisdiction of personal status courts.

The case involved a non-Muslim couple residing in Dubai, where the wife sought financial compensation alongside her divorce, citing mistreatment, abandonment and lack of financial support.

Clear legal distinction

The ruling provides important interpretation of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, particularly Article 9, which allows a divorced spouse to claim compensation based on factors such as the length of the marriage, financial standing of both parties, and responsibility for the breakdown of the relationship.

However, the court emphasised that this provision applies strictly to damages resulting from divorce — not to personal harm unrelated to the act of separation.

Case details and court decisions

In her claim, the wife alleged psychological, physical and financial harm, accusing her husband of abandonment, verbal abuse, physical assault and alcohol misuse. She sought Dh100,000 in compensation.

A lower court initially awarded Dh25,000, but this was overturned by the Court of Appeal, which ruled the claim fell outside the jurisdiction of the personal status court.

The Court of Cassation later partially reversed that decision, stating the appellate court had misinterpreted the nature of the claim. It found that the alleged harm was directly linked to the behaviour that led to the breakdown of the marriage.

The case has now been referred back to the appellate court for reconsideration under the correct legal framework.

Additional claims addressed

The dispute also included claims for spousal maintenance, housing costs and the return of gold jewellery.

The court ordered the husband to pay Dh3,000 per month in maintenance, including housing expenses, from January 2024 until the divorce was finalised.

However, the wife's request for the return of 135 grams of gold jewellery was rejected due to insufficient evidence proving the husband had taken possession of the items.

Legal significance

Commenting on the ruling, Dr Hasan Elhais of Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants said the judgment offers critical clarity.

"The Court of Cassation's reasoning confirms that compensation in divorce cases must be directly linked to the consequences of the divorce itself," he said.

He added that courts must carefully assess the substance of claims, noting that harm contributing to the breakdown of marriage may still fall within the personal status court's jurisdiction.

The decision is expected to guide future cases involving civil marriages of non-Muslim couples in the UAE, particularly where compensation claims are filed alongside divorce proceedings.

"This ruling reinforces the need to distinguish between two legal tracks—divorce-related compensation and independent civil claims," Dr Elhais said.

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