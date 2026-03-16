UAE Alimony And Family Support Law Reforms

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Awatif Al Khouri’s articles from Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy are most popular: within Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

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Introduction

The Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 represents a major step forward in modernizing the approach to alimony and family support in the UAE. Rather than treating maintenance as a rigid financial obligation, the new law adopts a more realistic and compassionate understanding of what family support truly entails. It defines alimony as “the necessities and essential needs such as food, clothing, shelter, medical care, and education,” thereby placing everyday well-being at the center of the legal framework. The law is crucial because it makes the rules more flexible and structured, keeping in mind the practical realities of family life. Thus, providing stronger assistance for dependents and easier to enforce, which suggests that the UAE's personal status system is moving in a more progressive direction.

Flexible Family Support

The judge must take into account the financial capacity of the individual providing support, the beneficiary's specific requirements and condition, and the economic conditions of the time and place in order to ensure that the support is no less than what is required, as per Article 96. Article 96(3) clearly suggests that alimony can be replaced by allowing the use or benefit of property in kind. This enables the provision of a home or vehicle as an alternative to a portion of financial support. Throughout history, the primary emphasis was on evaluating cash quantities in accordance with the debtor's financial capacity. Under the previous regime, Article 63 stated that, while it included a dwelling as part of alimony, the focus remained heavily on assessing cash amounts based on the debtor's financial capacity, the beneficiary's specific condition, and the economic conditions of the time and place. The new law makes it possible to use various kinds of property as a direct replacement for the entire alimony obligation. This modification gives the payer greater flexibility and gives the family immediate financial help. In practice, this reform provides a flexible alternative for those obligated to pay support.

Strengthened Enforcement and Legal Priority

To maintain families financially stable and make sure that dependents support without delay, the new law makes it easier to execute priority orders by placing alimony payments over other financial obligations. Article 98 designates continuous alimony, due from the date a claim is filed, and classifies it as a privileged debt that takes precedence over all other debts. Additionally, the clause offers depth by clarifying that wives, children and parents are considered dependents and are entitled to continuing alimony. It again clarifies that the ‘past alimony shall be considered as other debts,' meaning it is considered as a standard debt and doesn't enjoy the same priority status as ongoing current alimony support. This means that if a debtor owes money to more than one person, the current monthly support (alimony) will come first. On the other hand, any unpaid alimony from previous years is not given the same priority and is instead treated as a regular civil debt. Article 3(2) of the Issuance Provisions of the Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 says that the Cabinet, based on the proposal of the Minister of Justice after coordination with relevant entities, can designate either a government or private entity to pay alimony to the family first and then collect it from the debtor. This is a major shift as these organizations take on the “capacity of judgment creditors.” Article 65 of the 2005 Law also states that continuing alimony is a privileged debt and is more important than other debts. But it didn't include the third-party administrative system that was added in the 2024 Decree. The enforcement earlier was a direct court process between the two parties, which often led to significant delays.

Retrospective Expenses

The new law updates the timelines for claiming past support and allows for retroactive adjustments in certain scenarios. The court may modify existing alimony orders when circumstances change (e.g., a significant increase in the cost of living or the father's income), which is a general provision in both laws. According to the new law under Article 97(2)(a), the court can now order an increase in alimony with a retroactive effect of up to six (6) months from the date of the claim. However, a ruling to decrease alimony does not have a retroactive effect and is generally calculated from the date the judgment is issued, unless the court specifies otherwise. The old law lacks such time frame provision for retroactivity. Earlier, under the previous law, Article 64(3) says that any increase or decrease was strictly computed from the date the claim was introduced in court, with no further retroactive window. The regulations that govern retroactivity and back-dated expenses have been substantially improved. These modifications make it easier to adjust alimony by making certain “look-back” windows smaller than they were in the 2005 Law. Article 99(3) reduces the wife's claim for unpaid alimony from three years to two years. This encourages people to file disputes more quickly and preventing unmanageable debts for the payer. However, both the new law in Article 111 and the old law in Article 86 maintain a one-year limit for claiming past-due maintenance for children from their father. The UAE has provided protection for families that are going through unforeseen changes in their finances by enabling retroactive changes.

Other Progressive Amendments

Article 95 of the new law defines alimony as including necessities and essential needs, specifically naming “education” alongside food, clothing, shelter, and medical care, whereas the old law did not explicitly list “education” in its primary definition of maintenance. This can be seen as a progressive change giving importance to education. Another significant new protection for women involves a penalty for husbands who do not promptly register a divorce. A husband is now legally required to authenticate a divorce in court within 15 days, according to Article 58. If he fails to do so without an excuse, the wife is entitled to compensation equivalent to the alimony she would have received from the actual date of the divorce until the date it is officially authenticated. This ensures women are not left out from getting the financial help by a husband's administrative delay. The new law also brings simplified forfeiture rules under Article 103. The criteria for when a wife loses her right to alimony have been simplified to focus on specific, modern interactions. Alimony is forfeited only if she refuses intercourse, refuses to move to/stay in the marital home, or refuses to travel with her husband without a valid and justifiable reason, unlike the previous law, which included more complex scenarios for forfeiture under Article 71.

Conclusion

The 2025 reforms transform family maintenance from a possible source of dispute into a flexible safety arrangement by allowing in-kind property contributions to substitute for cash payments. By granting ongoing alimony priority status and empowering third-party entities to pay dependents immediately before recovering funds from debtors, the law ensures that a child's basic needs are never held bound by administrative or payment delays. These reforms, when combined with the implementation of retroactive increases for a maximum of six months, establish a financial framework that prioritizes the family unit's sustained stability and well-being ahead of all else. Collectively, these reforms indicate a deliberate transition toward the UAE's family law system, which is characterized by improved financial security, accountability, and equitable protection.

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