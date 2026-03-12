Estate Planning For Non-Muslims In The UAE: Wills, Foundations And Family Foundation Tax Strategy

Article Insights

Introduction

The United Arab Emirates is no longer a jurisdiction in which non-Muslim residents should treat succession planning as a peripheral exercise. Over the last several years, the UAE has moved from a position of practical inheritance uncertainty to a far more sophisticated planning environment. The federal civil personal status regime for non-Muslims, the continued development of Dubai and Abu Dhabi probate pathways, and the rise of foundation structures in DIFC, ADGM and RAK ICC now give expatriates and internationally mobile families a real planning menu rather than a single defensive document.

That shift matters. In many expatriate households, the asset base is no longer limited to a UAE salary account and a tenancy contract. Families may hold operating businesses, free zone shareholdings, Dubai or Abu Dhabi real estate, brokerage portfolios, digital assets, international bank accounts and family governance arrangements spanning several jurisdictions. A succession plan that is legally valid but operationally incomplete can still produce delay, asset immobilisation, probate friction, or disputes between surviving family members. The strategic question is therefore no longer whether a non-Muslim resident in the UAE should plan, but which planning architecture is best suited to the family and asset profile in question.

Assume an Indian non-Muslim resident in the UAE dies intestate, leaving behind a spouse in the UAE, one child studying in the United Kingdom and another residing in India. Under the federal non-Muslim civil personal status regime, the default position is now materially more predictable than many expatriates assume: one half of the estate devolves to the surviving spouse and the remaining half is divided equally among the children, without distinction between male and female. But this does not eliminate the need for planning. Where family members reside in different jurisdictions, a registered will remains important to reduce disputes, align the governing law position, and facilitate a more coherent probate and asset-transfer process.

The federal reset: civil personal status for non-Muslims

The starting point is the federal framework. Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, together with Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 issuing its Executive Regulations, created a dedicated civil-law regime for non-Muslim UAE nationals and non-Muslim foreign residents, subject to the right in certain cases to elect another applicable law. The law is important for two reasons. First, it materially improves default succession outcomes in cases where there is no will. Secondly, it affirms that a testator may dispose by will of the entire property owned in the State in favour of any chosen person, subject to the applicable controls. The broader reform environment has also been reinforced by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status, which replaced the earlier general personal status law and confirms the UAE's wider legislative move toward a more modern and systematised family-law landscape.

For non-Muslims, the headline federal rule on intestacy is now clear. In the absence of a will, one half of the estate devolves to the surviving spouse and the other half is distributed equally among the children without distinction between male and female. If there are no children, the law provides a different default route through parents and then siblings. Just as importantly, Article 11(3) preserves a conflict-of-laws safety valve by allowing a foreign heir, in certain circumstances, to request application of the law otherwise applicable to the estate unless there is a registered will to the contrary. As a planning matter, that makes two points obvious. First, the federal default is far more predictable than the assumptions many expatriates historically carried about succession in the UAE. Secondly, a properly registered will still remains critical because it is the instrument that best protects testamentary intention, reduces disputes over governing law, and aligns the probate pathway with the testator's actual family objectives.

Choosing the right wills forum

A will therefore remains the core planning instrument for most non-Muslim residents. But in the UAE, having a will is not a complete answer. The planning outcome depends heavily on where the will is registered, the language and format of the document, the forum through which probate will later be processed, and whether the will is being used as a simple dispositive instrument or as part of a broader wealth-structuring strategy.

Dubai: mainland registration or DIFC common-law probate

In Dubai, the planning landscape is a dual-track system. Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017 established the legal basis for the administration of estates and implementation of wills of non-Muslims in the Emirate of Dubai and expressly created a Register of Wills of non-Muslims at both the Dubai Courts and the DIFC Courts. That statutory architecture is central: it confirms that Dubai recognises parallel probate pathways for non-Muslim wills, one grounded in the mainland court system and the other in a common-law judicial environment.

The Dubai Courts route is the more conventional mainland civil-law option. It is particularly relevant for testators who prefer the mainland court system, are comfortable with Arabic or bilingual documentation, or want a will that is procedurally anchored in the ordinary court structure of the emirate. This route can work well for straightforward estates, but from a planning perspective it requires discipline around drafting, translation and supporting documentation. Death certificates, marriage records, foreign corporate documents and powers of attorney may all need to be regularised and translated at the enforcement stage. For clients with uncomplicated family structures and mostly local assets, this may be entirely manageable. For cross-border families, however, it is rarely the most frictionless option.

The DIFC Courts Wills Service is different in character and is often the preferred route for expatriates seeking procedural familiarity and probate predictability. The service is governed by Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017 and detailed DIFC rules and practice directions grounded in common-law principles. DIFC wills can be registered and modified online through virtual appointments, with the testator and witnesses joining by video conference from anywhere in the world. The DIFC framework also offers specialised will formats, including Full Wills, Property Wills, Financial Assets Wills, Business Owners Wills, Digital Assets Wills and Guardianship Wills. This productisation is not merely administrative convenience. It allows the planning exercise to be tailored to the nature of the assets involved - for example, brokerage accounts, specific real estate holdings, or free zone and onshore company shares.

For clients with minor children, the DIFC route can be especially attractive because its guardianship architecture is more developed and more legible to common-law users. That said, it is still important not to over-promise what a DIFC will can achieve. A DIFC will may be drafted to cover a broad class of UAE assets and can also refer to assets outside the UAE, but recognition and enforcement in relation to foreign assets ultimately depends on the law and probate process of the jurisdiction in which those assets are situated. In other words, a DIFC will can be an excellent anchor document, but it is not a substitute for situs-jurisdiction advice.

Consider an Indian non-Muslim founder resident in Dubai who personally holds shares in two UAE operating companies, maintains UAE bank and brokerage accounts, and has minor children living in Dubai. In that scenario, a simple will is often not enough unless it also addresses control continuity and guardianship. A DIFC structure may be attractive because the DIFC Wills Service offers specialised formats including Business Owners Wills, Financial Assets Wills and Guardianship Wills, allowing the planning to be matched more closely to the underlying asset base and family concerns. That said, if the real objective is continuity of control over the business rather than merely post-death transfer, a lifetime holding structure such as a foundation may require consideration alongside the will.

Abu Dhabi: ADJD civil family framework and ADGM notarisation

Abu Dhabi now offers an equally serious planning environment, but through a different architecture. The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has developed a dedicated civil family framework under Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021, as amended, and Regulation No. 8 of 2022. Importantly, the amended framework is no longer presented only as a regime for foreigners; the materials now extend to foreigners and non-Muslim citizens. The civil family court framework is expressly bilingual, and the ADJD platform and FAQs confirm a digital process for registering non-Muslim wills, including submission through the website, fee payment, video-conference appointments, and official certification and notarisation by the Judicial Department.

The ADJD route is practically important because it combines mainland enforceability with a more modern user interface than many practitioners historically associated with onshore processes. The official FAQs also confirm that non-Muslim wills may extend to funds and property located outside the UAE, while execution of the will after death proceeds through the ADJD's enforcement mechanism. For families with assets spread across different emirates, or for clients who want a civil-law route without giving up accessibility, the ADJD option is now a serious contender rather than a secondary alternative.

The ADGM route sits adjacent to this but serves a different function. ADGM Courts' Notary Public and Wills Office allows non-Muslim individuals aged 21 years and over who own assets in the UAE to notarise wills through a fully digital process. The official ADGM guidance states that the will must generally be in bilingual format, Arabic and English, certified by a UAE Ministry of Justice licensed legal translator. It also confirms that the notary can notarise wills covering assets within the UAE and assets outside the UAE. The critical limitation, however, is procedural: ADGM does not itself provide probate. Probate applications must be registered with the ADJD's Wills and Probate Office.

That notarisation-probate split is central to proper client advice. ADGM may still be the right platform where the client wants a digital, ADGM-linked notarisation process and is comfortable with the subsequent probate step through ADJD. But it should not be described as a self-contained probate ecosystem. In a publication piece, that nuance matters because it is precisely the sort of detail that distinguishes robust succession planning from a generic summary of will-registration options.

Take a UK non-Muslim couple living in Abu Dhabi, where one spouse has children from an earlier marriage and the family owns a villa in Abu Dhabi, an apartment in Dubai, and multiple UAE bank accounts. In such a case, intestacy outcomes may not reflect the family's actual expectations, especially in a blended-family setting. A registered will becomes essential not only to direct asset distribution but also to reduce room for later conflict over the intended beneficiaries and the governing law. The ADJD route may be commercially attractive here because the framework is bilingual, digitally accessible, and integrated into the Abu Dhabi civil family system, while ADGM may still appeal where the client prefers an ADGM-linked digital notarisation process but understands that probate must still proceed through ADJD.

Snapshot comparison of the principal will routes

Route Best suited for Core strengths Key watchpoints Dubai Courts Straightforward local estates and clients comfortable with the mainland civil-law route Conventional onshore pathway; procedurally familiar for mainland asset enforcement Arabic or bilingual documentation and more formal documentary regularisation may be required DIFC Wills International families seeking common-law procedure and strong guardianship planning English-language common-law environment; virtual registration; specialised will formats Foreign assets still depend on situs-jurisdiction recognition and local probate rules ADJD Wills Clients wanting a mainland route with digital access and UAE-wide practical usability Bilingual and digital process; video notarisation; mainland enforcement pathway Execution remains a court-driven mainland process and must be aligned with asset-location formalities ADGM Wills Clients preferring ADGM-linked digital notarisation Fully digital notarisation; can cover UAE and non-UAE assets ADGM does not grant probate; probate must be pursued through ADJD

Foundations as lifetime succession and governance vehicles

Once the discussion moves from wills to foundations, the planning conversation changes fundamentally. A will is a post-death dispositive instrument. A foundation is a lifetime structure with separate legal personality that can own assets in its own name and continue beyond the founder's death. That distinction is not academic. Where assets are properly transferred into a foundation during life, succession friction may be materially reduced because the relevant property is no longer held personally by the founder at death. Equally important, the founder can create a governance framework through constitutional documents that regulates control, succession of offices, distributions, reserved powers, and dispute-management arrangements across generations.

DIFC foundations remain a flagship option for families that want a common-law wealth-structuring platform in Dubai. The DIFC Foundations Law No. 3 of 2018 remains the core statute, but it must now be read together with the DIFC Laws Amendment Law No. 1 of 2024, which introduced important refinements, including creditor-related carve-outs in the foreign-law limitation framework. The key planning advantages of a DIFC foundation are legal personality, governance customisation, founder and guardian architecture, and a court environment that is familiar to internationally advised private clients. For entrepreneurs and family groups, a DIFC foundation can sit above shareholdings, family assets and governance protocols in a way that a will simply cannot.

At the same time, sophisticated clients should not be told that a foundation creates absolute immunity. The 2024 amendment law expressly preserves a creditor-oriented carve-out where transferred property was used to defraud a creditor and the transferor was rendered insolvent or left without sufficient assets to satisfy the claim. That is a strong reminder that asset-protection language in marketing brochures must be separated from the actual limits of the legal regime. In practice, DIFC foundations are highly effective governance and succession vehicles, but they are not a licence for abusive asset shielding.

ADGM foundations are equally significant, particularly for clients who favour Abu Dhabi's institutional ecosystem or want a modern statutory framework with strong confidentiality architecture. The ADGM Foundations Regulations 2017 establish the foundation as a separate legal entity and require both a Charter and confidential disclosure filings. The regulations and official guidance make clear that ADGM foundations are designed for preservation of assets, succession, management and income protection, and are not intended as ordinary commercial trading vehicles. The regime is also sophisticated on record-keeping and confidentiality. Confidential disclosure information - including beneficiaries, guardians and certain beneficial ownership data - is held confidentially by the Registrar, while accounting records must be kept and can be required by the Registrar but are not subject to public disclosure.

This balance between privacy and compliance is one of ADGM's strongest features. High-net-worth families typically do not want a public register revealing beneficiary architecture, but they also need a jurisdiction whose governance and regulatory standards will be respected by banks, private wealth institutions and counterparties. The migration framework is another strength. The regulations expressly contemplate continuation into and out of ADGM, including the registration of overseas foundations and the transfer of registration outward where the foundation documents permit. That makes ADGM especially attractive for internationally mobile families that may already have structures elsewhere but want to redomicile into a more credible regional platform.

RAK ICC foundations occupy a different but important place in the market. They are often used where clients want a cost-conscious private wealth structure without giving up legal sophistication. The RAK ICC Foundations Regulations 2019 confirms a regime built around separate legal personality, council governance, registered-agent administration and a strong set of firewall provisions. The regulations provide that a disposition to a foundation that is valid under the law of the court's jurisdiction is not to be set aside simply because foreign law does not recognize foundations, or because foreign heirship rights or personal-relationship claims would otherwise attack the transfer. The regulations separately state that heirship rights under foreign law in relation to the property of a living person are not recognized in the specified ways.

Again, however, the creditor carve-out matters. RAK ICC's firewall is strong, but it is not absolute. Where property was transferred with intent to defraud a creditor and the transfer rendered the founder or contributor insolvent or without sufficient property to satisfy the claim, the regulations preserve a limited creditor remedy against the transferred property and its accumulation. The Registrar also maintains a Foundations Register containing certain structural information, including the foundation's name, registration number, registered agent and council members. For many families, that balance of privacy, governance and cost makes RAK ICC an attractive holding and succession platform, particularly where the objective is orderly ownership rather than highly bespoke court-supervised governance.

Consider a UK or South African non-Muslim family resident in the UAE that holds Dubai real estate, a substantial listed securities portfolio, overseas private investments and family governance arrangements involving adult children based in different countries. In that case, a will may still be needed for residual personal assets, but a foundation can be more effective for the core wealth pool because it allows the family to move from post-death transfer planning to lifetime ownership and governance planning. DIFC, ADGM and RAK ICC all offer separate-entity foundation structures, but the choice among them would depend on the family's priorities, including governance sophistication, privacy expectations, cost sensitivity, and the desired balance between court supervision and administrative flexibility.

Tax treatment: why Article 17 matters

The question that sophisticated clients increasingly ask after choosing a foundation jurisdiction is whether the structure creates an unwanted corporate tax cost. That is where Article 17 of Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses becomes strategically important. Article 17 allows a Family Foundation to apply to the Federal Tax Authority to be treated as an Unincorporated Partnership where the statutory conditions are satisfied. Those conditions focus on beneficiary profile, the principal activity of holding and managing savings or investment assets, the absence of business activities that would have been taxable if carried on directly by the founder or beneficiaries, and the absence of a tax-avoidance main purpose.

This treatment is not automatic. It is elective and conditional. That point needs emphasis because some private clients still assume that a foundation is automatically tax neutral in the UAE. That is too crude. The more accurate position is that, where the relevant requirements are met and the application is accepted, the family foundation may be treated as fiscally transparent as an Unincorporated Partnership. The Federal Tax Authority's 2025 Family Foundations Guide confirms that in such a case the foundation will not be subject to corporate tax in its own right and will instead be treated as transparent for corporate tax purposes. The guide also sits alongside the broader corporate tax rules that leave many categories of personal investment income and certain real estate investment income of natural persons outside the corporate tax net, subject to the specific legislative tests.

For succession planners, the practical implication is straightforward. A properly structured family foundation can often serve as a governance and ownership vehicle without necessarily introducing an adverse entity-level corporate tax charge for passive family wealth. But that outcome depends on careful design. If the foundation is used as an operating business vehicle, if it undertakes activities that go beyond passive wealth holding or investment, or if it is documented loosely, the Article 17 analysis becomes much less comfortable. The private client and tax analysis therefore have to be run together, not sequentially.

Strategic planning points

A further point that deserves emphasis is the interaction between succession documents and asset-specific transfer regimes. A will can direct the disposition of property, but the actual transfer mechanics will still be driven by the rules applicable to the underlying asset. Company shares may be subject to articles of association, shareholder agreements, pre-emption rights, board approval requirements or free-zone registry formalities. Bank accounts may require internal compliance verification before release. Real estate transfers may require probate orders, title-matching documentation and emirate-specific land department processes. Digital assets introduce an additional layer: access credentials, exchange terms of service, custody design and evidentiary proof of ownership all matter. This is why sophisticated UAE planning does not stop at the testamentary clause. It requires an implementation audit of what is owned, how it is held, who controls it and what third-party process will apply when the succession event actually occurs.

Guardianship planning is equally important and often underdeveloped in practice. For non-Muslim expatriates with minor children, the real emergency on death or incapacity is not merely wealth transfer but immediate legal authority over the children. DIFC's will architecture is more explicit on guardianship mechanics, including the appointment of interim and permanent guardians, and that often makes it attractive for families resident in Dubai. But even where a DIFC will is used, families should ensure that the nominated guardians are practically reachable, willing to serve, and consistent with the family's residence and emergency care arrangements. A guardianship clause that is legally sound but operationally unrealistic can still create interim disruption for children at precisely the worst moment.

It is also worth distinguishing between succession planning for personal wealth and succession planning for control. Many founder-clients say they want a will when what they really need is continuity of control over a business group. Those are not the same thing. If a founder personally holds shares in UAE operating companies, the death event can trigger not only inheritance questions but also board-level dysfunction, voting deadlock, financing issues, signatory problems and uncertainty over reserved matters. In that setting, a foundation often outperforms a will because it can hold the shares during the founder's lifetime and provide an internal governance code for the transition of control, rather than waiting for probate to activate after death.

Another practical distinction is between probate efficiency and succession privacy. DIFC and ADGM are often selected for common-law familiarity and digital convenience, while RAK ICC and ADGM foundations are often considered where families want stronger privacy around beneficiaries and internal governance arrangements. But privacy should not be misunderstood as invisibility. All serious UAE structures now sit within a compliance environment shaped by beneficial ownership rules, record-keeping requirements, court oversight, and regulatory access to non-public information where legally required. The real planning objective is therefore controlled disclosure: only the information that needs to be public should be public, and everything else should be documented clearly enough to survive regulatory or probate scrutiny if called upon.

A practical advisory sequence is therefore essential. First, map the assets: identify each asset class, its title holder, its jurisdiction and its transfer mechanics. Secondly, map the family: identify spouse status, children, prior marriages, dependents, intended guardians, and any beneficiaries who reside outside the UAE. Thirdly, map governance needs: determine whether the real concern is wealth distribution, decision-making continuity, incapacity planning, or preservation of a family business. Fourthly, map tax consequences: assess whether any proposed foundation should seek Family Foundation treatment and whether its activities remain within the passive-wealth parameters contemplated by Article 17 and the related ministerial rules. Only after those steps should drafting begin. In practice, many flawed structures fail because advisers start with a template rather than with a map.

A common planning error can be seen in the case of a non-Muslim founder family where the founder personally owns all shares in a UAE operating group and assumes that a will alone will solve succession. Legally, a will may direct who should inherit the shares. Operationally, however, the real problems may be board control, bank signatory powers, shareholder approval mechanics, constitutional transfer restrictions and continuity of management pending probate. In such a case, the planning exercise should distinguish between wealth succession and control succession. A will may remain necessary, but a foundation or other lifetime holding structure may better preserve business continuity. DIFC's Business Owners Will format itself reflects the reality that company-share succession requires tailored treatment rather than generic drafting.

Consider a younger UK or Indian non-Muslim couple in Dubai who hold UAE brokerage accounts, stablecoins, exchange accounts and other digital assets in addition to conventional bank balances. In that setting, succession planning cannot stop at naming beneficiaries. The plan must also address access mechanics, wallet control, evidentiary proof of ownership and the distinction between custodial and non-custodial holdings. The DIFC Wills Service now includes a Digital Assets Will product, which illustrates how UAE succession planning is evolving beyond traditional bank accounts and real estate. But even then, the family still needs an operational access protocol; a dispositive clause alone may not unlock the asset in practice.

Suppose a Canadian or UK non-Muslim family establishes a UAE foundation to hold listed securities, investment property and long-term passive family assets. In principle, that structure may be a candidate for Family Foundation treatment under Article 17 if the statutory conditions are met and the entity remains within the passive wealth-management perimeter contemplated by the corporate tax regime. But the outcome may differ materially if the same foundation is instead used to run an active trading or operating business. The planning lesson is that Article 17 is not a blanket exemption for every private wealth structure; it is a conditional tax treatment that depends on the actual purpose and activity profile of the foundation.

The most sophisticated succession plans in the UAE are therefore increasingly hybrid. A family may use a DIFC or ADJD will for residual UAE personal assets, an ADGM or DIFC foundation for core investment holdings or family business ownership, and separate foreign wills or trust or foundation arrangements for assets located abroad. That hybrid model is not duplication for its own sake. It reflects a basic truth of modern private-client practice: different assets need different tools, and the best plan is the one that recognizes those differences early enough to avoid conflict later.

Conclusion

The UAE has now reached a level of legal maturity where non-Muslim succession planning can be designed proactively rather than defensively. That maturity does not eliminate the need for judgement. On the contrary, it makes strategic selection more important. For some clients, the federal non-Muslim regime plus a registered will will be entirely sufficient. For others, especially entrepreneurs and family-office principals, lifetime structuring through a foundation may be the only approach that genuinely addresses control, continuity and inter-generational governance.

The planning challenge is no longer to avoid a perceived default; it is to choose, document and implement the structure that best aligns with the family's assets, governance expectations, and cross-border reality. The clients who benefit most are the ones who recognize that succession planning in the UAE is now a structuring exercise, not merely a paperwork exercise.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.