UAE New Family Law 2024 Vs Old Law: The 25 Biggest Changes Explained! (Video)

self

The UAE's New Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024) has officially replaced the Old Family Law of 2005. This video breaks down the 25 most important changes in marriage, divorce, child custody, and alimony. Whether you're a resident, legal professional, or simply curious about your rights, this guide explains everything in a clear and simple way.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.