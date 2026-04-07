Overview Of Choice Of Law In UAE Personal Status Cases

Introduction

The legislative framework in the UAE that regulates family and personal status matters has undergone a substantial transformation, transitioning to a more sophisticated and inclusive system. This transformation is anchored by the enactment of Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024, that abrogates and replaces Federal Law No. 28 of 2005. This modernization initiative is intended to meet the requirements of the UAE's notably diverse population and making sure it follows international standards. Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, which provides non-Muslims with a civil path, and the pioneering Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021, which provides a progressive and flexible judicial system that is specifically tailored to the foreigner's culture and customs, are all examples of specialized laws. These laws collectively make the UAE a globally competitive destination.

Choice of Law under the Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law 41 of 2024)

The 2024 enactment is the main set of rules for personal status issues in the UAE when either or both parties are Muslim. While it functions as the default law for many residents, the law provides a sophisticated "opt-out" mechanism for the nation's large expatriate community. As per Article 1(3), non-nationals are legally entitled to insist on the application of their "own law" or any other "law agreed upon for application," provided that this choice is permissible under the state's applicable law. This ensures that the UAE's diverse population can maintain legal continuity with their home countries. Both the new law (2024) and the previous law (Federal Law 28 of 2005), provide frameworks that give a pathway for expatriates to opt out of the UAE's default personal status provisions. The new law explicitly introduces the concept of mutual agreement on a specific law, whereas the old law focused more narrowly on the 'law of their country' (nationality). However, the new law adds a critical caveat, i.e., such an application must be "permitted by the applicable legislation in the State". The rules governing which court hears a case remain largely consistent, focusing on the defendant's physical presence in the UAE. The old law under Article 5 says that the UAE courts had jurisdiction over personal status litigation if the alien defendant had domicile, residence, or place of business in the State. This is mirrored in the new law under Article 3(1), which grants State courts competence over lawsuits brought against foreigners who have a domicile, place of residence, or place of work in the State. Both laws allow UAE courts to hear cases against foreigners who do not reside in the UAE if the lawsuit concerns an opposition to a marriage to be contracted in the UAE or/ the dissolution of a marriage where the wife resides in the UAE and the husband has abandoned her or been deported or/ alimony claims for parents, wives, or minors residing in the UAE.

Furthermore, the law allows a foreigner through specialized inheritance provisions, to ensure their will is executed according to the laws of their home country rather than the default UAE provisions, granting foreigners the explicit right to register a Will to dispose of their assets located within the State. The inheritance provisions allows to use their home country law if explicitly requested or a will registered according to those standards. Together, these rules bring the federal framework in line with international standards for legal planning and respect for religion.

Choice of Law under the Civil Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law 41 of 2022)

The 2022 law on Civil Personal Status provides a specialized civil pathway at the federal level specifically for non-Muslim UAE citizens and non-Muslim foreigners residing in the State. Party autonomy is prioritized by this legislation, which permits individuals to determine the legal framework that regulates their family affairs. Article 1(1) says that both sides can insist on their own country's laws about marriage, divorce, inheritance, wills, and establishing parentage. Article 1(2) also gives parties more options by permitting them to mutually agree to apply other personal status laws currently in effect in the UAE instead of this specific Decree-Law. While heirs can typically seek the application of their home country's inheritance laws, Article 11 (3) stipulates that they cannot do so if there is a registered will to the contrary. If a foreigner dies without a will, the law provides a default civil distribution, one half of the inheritance is allocated to the spouse, while the remaining half is shared equally among children without gender discrimination. However, a registered will allows a foreigner to completely bypass these default rules.

Law No. 14 of 2021 On the Civil Marriage

The Law No. 14 of 2021 On Civil Marriage and Its Effects (as amended) in Abu Dhabi provides a specialized legal framework designed specifically for non-Muslim foreigners and nationals. This law addresses the complexity of the expatriate experience by offering a "flexible and developed judicial mechanism" that respects international practices and the cultural backgrounds of its diverse population. Article 11 deals with inheritance flexibility. While the default distribution under this law splits an estate equally between a spouse and children, with no gender distinction, Article 11(3) allows heirs to request the application of a different law especially home country law, provided there is no registered will stating otherwise. Article 13(2) allows spouses to register their wills simultaneously with their marriage contract which helps them decide how to divide their money in the future. Article 17 provides for the creation of a dedicated Personal Status Court that offers all procedures in both English and Arabic reducing the language barrier for expatriates.

Conclusion

Through its comprehensive structure, the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a competitive international business hub. It also makes the country more appealing to international talent through specialized judicial mechanisms. This system offers broad federal flexibility under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 and Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, which allows non-nationals to have their personal status matters governed by the laws of their home country. Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021 also included innovative civil safeguards that create a more advanced legal system that respects the culture and customs of foreigners by applying internationally recognized civil principles to them. Central to these reforms is the guarantee of equal rights and responsibilities for men and women, specifically concerning testimony, equal inheritance distribution, and other rights. Through this refined multi-tiered approach, the UAE provides a stable, modern, and predictable legal environment for its diverse population.

Navigating personal status matters in the UAE can be complex, especially for expatriates dealing with different legal systems.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.