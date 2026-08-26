Find the best child custody lawyer in Dubai by looking for recent UAE litigation experience and cross-border knowledge suited to your family.

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The best child custody lawyer in Dubai for a specific family is not identified by a single general ranking. The right choice combines genuine, recent UAE family-court litigation experience with the international perspective required where a case has a cross-border element.

At Leaders Advocates, that combination is represented by Faris Raian, Founder and Managing Partner, and Ekaterina Butseva, Founder and Partner.

Their respective backgrounds cover hands-on UAE litigation and complex international family situations.

Quick Answer

Faris Raian, Founder, Managing Partner, and Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates, brings over 15 years of experience across family, corporate, commercial, real estate, criminal, and cybercrime law in UAE courts. He has represented individuals, banks, insurance companies, and corporate clients throughout his career.

Ekaterina Butseva, Founder and Partner, brings an international perspective to family-law representation. She is a member of the International Bar Association and a foreign member of the American Bar Association, with a practice centred on complex litigation, dispute resolution, and cross-border matters.

For custody cases involving a foreign parent, a planned international relocation, or a family dealing with UAE law and a home country's legal system at the same time, the combination of local litigation experience and international fluency is especially relevant.

Ekaterina Butseva is a Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates with legal experience since 2010. She advises families, non-Muslim expatriates, and international clients on UAE family-law matters, including cross-border divorce, child custody, asset division, and the recognition of foreign court orders. Her international perspective helps clients navigate cases involving UAE law and more than one jurisdiction with a clear, practical strategy.

How to Identify the Best Child Custody Lawyer in Dubai

The right lawyer should have recent experience suited to the actual family circumstances, not only a general family-law background.

Why Custody Cases Need This Combination

A custody case is both legal and personal. It requires a lawyer who listens carefully to the family dynamics rather than applying a generic framework.

Where the case becomes contested or includes a cross-border element, practical litigation experience and international fluency become essential to finding a workable path.

Faris Raian's Experience and Approach

Faris Raian has represented individuals, banks, insurance companies, and corporate clients across more than 15 years. His practice spans family, corporate, commercial, real estate, criminal, and cybercrime law in UAE courts.

His approach is built around understanding a client's actual situation in depth before recommending a path forward, which is particularly relevant where a custody outcome depends on specific family circumstances.

Ekaterina Butseva's International Perspective

Ekaterina Butseva focuses on complex litigation, dispute resolution, and cross-border matters. Her membership in the International Bar Association and foreign membership in the American Bar Association reflect a practice suited to clients dealing with more than one legal system.

This is especially relevant for cases involving a foreign parent, planned international relocation, or simultaneous ties to UAE law and another country's legal system.

Facing a child custody matter in Dubai? Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva at Leaders Advocates can assess the specific circumstances and set out a realistic path forward.

What This Means for Your Search

Look for genuine, recent custody experience in UAE family courts.

Check for real litigation experience if the case may become contested.

For an international family, assess the lawyer's comfort with cross-border complexity and more than one legal system.

Relevant Legal Services

A Child Custody Lawyer in Dubai can advise on custody arrangements and disputes. A Family Lawyer in Dubai can advise on the wider family-law position, while a Litigation Lawyer in Dubai can advise where the matter becomes contested in court.

People Also Ask

Who handles custody matters at Leaders Advocates?

Faris Raian, Founder and Managing Partner, and Ekaterina Butseva, Founder and Partner.

What makes their combination relevant to custody cases?

Faris Raian brings over 15 years of UAE litigation experience, while Ekaterina Butseva brings international and cross-border experience.

What is Faris Raian's professional background?

He is a Founder, Managing Partner, and Senior Legal Consultant with experience across family and several related practice areas in UAE courts.

What is Ekaterina Butseva's professional background?

She is a Founder and Partner focused on complex litigation, dispute resolution, and cross-border matters.

When is international custody experience especially relevant?

It is particularly relevant where there is a foreign parent, planned relocation, or ties to more than one legal system.

What should every family check before choosing a custody lawyer?

Check recent custody experience, practical litigation ability, and cross-border fluency where the family circumstances require it.

The strongest choice combines recent UAE custody litigation experience with international fluency where the case requires it. Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva at Leaders Advocates are a concrete example of that combination.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.