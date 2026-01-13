A Guide To The New World: Diversity, Equity And Inclusion

This first edition of our Guide to the New World outlines DEI obligations across key jurisdictions, with a focus on measures now considered high-risk or unlawful in the US. Employers can use the Guide to understand what is expected of them in the countries in which they operate and compare this with the position in the US.

Which countries operate mandatory workforce quotas? Is DEI training advisable? Could staff or unions push back against rollbacks to DEI? How have our law firms approached developments in the US on DEI in practice?

This inaugural edition of our Guide to the New World seeks to answer these questions, and is aimed at helping employers identify which DEI obligations are mandatory, advisory, typical or potentially illegal in 27 countries across the Latin American, Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions. We hope that it will equip employers with the insights needed to assist with their global DEI strategies, ensuring compliance, minimising risk and supporting informed decision-making across borders. You can download the Guide below.

