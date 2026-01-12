Company Formation In Malta 2026 (Video)

Zugimpex offers consulting, accounting and advisory services (legal and tax) in 3 business centers in Switzerland, Malta and Slovakia, so customers can combine the benefits of the jurisdictions. Clients appreciate the know how and experience in international business as well as fair and transparent billing.

You consider registering a company in Malta? You like to benefit from the favourable tax system and pay just 5% tax? You want to know how to save time and costs?

In this short video, we show you all you need to know: the advantages of a company in Malta, how to register it, costs, compliance, how to plan the right structure and what are the next steps.

