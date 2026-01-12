ARTICLE
12 January 2026

Company Formation In Slovakia 2026 (Video)

Zugimpex International GmbH

Contributor

Company Formation in Slovakia 2026 - a short video that answers all questions.
Slovakia Corporate/Commercial Law
Zugimpex International GmbH
You plan to open a company in Slovakia? You want to benefit from a favorable legislation, from moderate tax and from an affordable work force in the middle of Europe?

In this short video about company formation in Slovakia, we show you all you need to know: the advantages of a company in Slovakia, how to register it, costs, compliance, how to plan the right structure and what are the next steps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

