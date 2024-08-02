2024 H1 Selected M&A Deal Opportunities Newsletter

Global M&A deal value marked an increase in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year, fueled by a growth in "Mega" deals...

Selected deal opportunities in the energy sector promoted by KPMG Limited

This issue highlights several promising projects across various energy segments that KPMG Limited is engaged to assist on the sell side. These projects offer unique opportunities for investors, ranging from renewable energy initiatives such as solar photovoltaic parks and innovative thermal storage solutions to strategic investments in natural gas plants. These opportunities represent a diverse range of projects aimed at addressing the growing need for sustainable energy generation in Cyprus.

Deal opportunities in technology and other sectors

This edition also features diverse opportunities across the technology and healthcare sectors, including innovative HealthTech and EdTech ventures. We also highlight opportunities in healthcare infrastructure, mechanical services, and retail sectors in Cyprus

