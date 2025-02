KPMG in Cyprus announces that the "RICS Cyprus Property Price Index with KPMG in Cyprus" has been issued for the fourth quarter of 2024.

On behalf of KPMG in Cyprus, Christophoros Anayiotos, Board Member and Head of the Real Estate Industry Group, stated:

"The Index for the fourth quarter of 2024 shows stabilisation, a trend continuing from past quarters. Most asset categories show a minor or no changes in pricing, apart from Warehouses and Apartments, with changes in Paphos and Nicosia. Limassol, Larnaca and Famagusta recorded no increases, whilst retail recorded a minor decrease in pricing.

Rental values continue to rise, with a significant increase in Offices, followed by increases in residential assets, while at the same time, retail and holiday apartments have shown decreases. Overall, the Index reflects increases in rental values compared to previous years, although property yields have shown very marginal movements".

On behalf of RICS, Simon Rubinsohn, RICS Chief Economist, commented:

"The flatter trend emerging in the RICS Cyprus Property Price Index with KPMG in Cyprus is broadly consistent with the feedback garnered through the RICS Commercial Property Monitor which tracks sentiment in the real estate sector. Significantly, the metrics in the latter charting both investment enquiries and foreign buyer appetite now appear to be levelling off. That said, a largely resilient macro environment is continuing to provide a measure of support for the property market in the face of an increasingly uncertain geopolitical climate".

The publication can be found here or on the RICS website.

