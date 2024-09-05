The First EU Artificial Intelligence Act

A. Danos & Associates LLC is one of the most highly regarded Cyprus law firms drawing on over 45 years of experience. Our firm is based in Cyprus and we have affiliated offices in China, Russia, Ukraine and Greece. Our multi-award winning firm consists of Cyprus lawyers and lawyers qualified in England. We provide legal services of the highest quality in most areas of law, including Cyprus Company Registration and Management, Shipping, Civil Litigation, Real Estate, Intellectual Property, Personal Injury, Immigration Law and Debt Collection.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Artificial intelligence (‘AI') has admittedly acquired a significant role in our everyday lives. Regulation (EU) 2024/1689, commonly referred to as ‘the AI Act', recently adopted by the European Union is the first ever act adopted by the EU to regulate the use of artificial intelligence.

This Act has as its purpose to address the potential risks involved in AI and to introduce clear rules on AI system requirements and uses. Among others, this Acts categorises AI systems based on the risk that they involve. Specifically, it introduces 4 categories of AI Systems:

Unacceptable Risk. This category includes AI systems which constitute a direct threat to safety and the rights and livelihood of people, and thus these systems are banned.

This category includes AI systems which constitute a direct threat to safety and the rights and livelihood of people, and thus these systems are banned. High Risk . AI systems of high risk include among others law enforcement procedures that may interfere with human rights, safety of products, employment procedures, migration and border control management, and administration of justice. Strict rules apply for the deployment of AI systems under this category.

. AI systems of high risk include among others law enforcement procedures that may interfere with human rights, safety of products, employment procedures, migration and border control management, and administration of justice. Strict rules apply for the deployment of AI systems under this category. Limited Risk . These are transparency related AI systems, such as chatbots. Prior to their deployment, acknowledgment and consent are required.

. These are transparency related AI systems, such as chatbots. Prior to their deployment, acknowledgment and consent are required. Minimal or No Risk. These include AI-enabled video games or spam filters which are free to be used under the AI Act.

Cyprus has already initiated the necessary actions for the implementation of the regulation; The government is working towards the definition of the competent authorities under EU's AI Act and the procedures for the accreditation of the conformity assessment bodies, as well as the drafting of the local legislation relating to the AI Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.