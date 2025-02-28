Why Family Offices Are Increasingly Choosing Cyprus As Their Base

In recent years, Cyprus has emerged as a highly favourable jurisdiction for family offices seeking a secure, tax-efficient, and flexible environment for managing and preserving family wealth. Family offices worldwide are increasingly establishing a presence in Cyprus due to its unique combination of advantageous tax incentives, robust legal frameworks, and privacy protections.

Key Advantages for Family Offices in Cyprus

Attractive Tax Environment

Cyprus offers a competitive corporate tax rate of 12.5%, alongside generous incentives such as the non-domicile regime, where individuals relocating to Cyprus are exempt from taxes on dividend and interest income for 17 years.

No inheritance or estate taxes, allowing efficient intergenerational wealth transfer.

Robust Legal Framework

Cyprus operates under a reliable and transparent common law system based on English law, providing familiarity and confidence for international investors and families.

Strong legal protection for asset management, including favourable trust laws that safeguard family wealth.

Cyprus International Trusts

The Cyprus International Trust (CIT) provides exceptional flexibility and protection for family offices.

Key benefits include asset protection, confidentiality, favourable taxation, and flexible succession planning.

CIT assets are legally protected against claims from creditors and other external parties, ensuring long-term security and stability for beneficiaries.

Confidentiality and Privacy

Cyprus maintains high standards of privacy, particularly important for families looking to protect sensitive financial information.

Family offices benefit from confidentiality regulations and discreet management of their financial affairs.

Strategic Location and EU Market Access

Cyprus' strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa provides family offices with significant geographic and economic advantages.

Full access to the EU single market simplifies international business operations and investments.

Flexible Corporate Structures

Cyprus allows for a variety of corporate structures suitable for family offices, including holding companies, private investment firms, and special-purpose vehicles (SPVs).

The jurisdiction provides optimal structures to streamline wealth management, asset holding, and operational flexibility.

Comparison to Other Jurisdictions

Cyprus stands out against traditional family office hubs such as Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Singapore by offering lower costs, simpler administrative procedures, and a more competitive tax regime while maintaining equally rigorous regulatory compliance standards.

Conclusion

For family offices aiming to secure and grow their wealth efficiently while benefiting from extensive EU market access and robust legal protections, Cyprus represents an increasingly attractive destination in 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.