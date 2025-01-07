EU Blue Card (Cyprus): Updates On Eligibility Criteria

On 19 December, the Minister of Labour issued decrees outlining key aspects of the upcoming EU Blue Card scheme, which parliament approved last August.

The decrees define three sectors with unlimited positions for highly skilled third-country nationals: (a) Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), (b) Pharmaceuticals (research positions only), and (c) Maritime (excluding ship captains and crew). For all other professions, the admission quotas for foreign workers are set to zero.

A separate decree established a minimum annual salary of €43,632 for eligibility for the EU Blue Card in Cyprus.

These decrees provide crucial clarity on the eligibility criteria for the EU Blue Card scheme in Cyprus, guiding both employers and potential foreign workers seeking to participate in the program.

