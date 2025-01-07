ARTICLE
7 January 2025

EU Blue Card (Cyprus): Updates On Eligibility Criteria

CA
Chrysostomides Advocates & Legal Consultants

Contributor

Chrysostomides Advocates & Legal Consultants logo
Explore Firm Details
On 19 December, the Minister of Labour issued decrees outlining key aspects of the upcoming EU Blue Card scheme, which parliament approved last August.
European Union Immigration
Chrysostomides Advocates & Legal Consultants

On 19 December, the Minister of Labour issued decrees outlining key aspects of the upcoming EU Blue Card scheme, which parliament approved last August.

The decrees define three sectors with unlimited positions for highly skilled third-country nationals: (a) Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), (b) Pharmaceuticals (research positions only), and (c) Maritime (excluding ship captains and crew). For all other professions, the admission quotas for foreign workers are set to zero.

A separate decree established a minimum annual salary of €43,632 for eligibility for the EU Blue Card in Cyprus.

These decrees provide crucial clarity on the eligibility criteria for the EU Blue Card scheme in Cyprus, guiding both employers and potential foreign workers seeking to participate in the program.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Chrysostomides Advocates & Legal Consultants
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More