Long-Term Residence Status In Cyprus

Introduction

The long-term residence status applies to non-EU nationals that have resided in the Republic of Cyprus for a certain period of time and can be considered as a mean to transit from temporary residence to permanent residence in Cyprus, given that the applicant meets certain criteria. This kind of residence permit is particularly beneficial as it provides the successful applicant with rights respective to those that an EU national may enjoy, including access to work, social services and educational opportunities.

Who can apply for long term residence status?

A third country national is eligible to apply for the long-term residence status if they have legally resided in the Republic of Cyprus for at least 5 years before applying. Periods of absence from the Republic are not considered to interrupt the period of residence given that they are shorter than six consecutive months and do not exceed the period of 10 months in total within the relevant 5-year period.

What documents do I need for my application?

'MLT1' is the relevant application form for this kind of residence permit. The application form has to be accompanied by the following documentation:

Copy of passport, including the pages which show the stamps of arrivals and departures from the Republic.

Valid Residence Permit in the Republic.

Stamped (by Stamps Commissioner) contract of employment.

Certificates of academic and vocational qualifications, confirmation of previous experience and vocational/professional permits/licenses, officially translated.

Income tax returns for the last five years and tax clearance certificate (when applicable).

Statement of social insurance contributions for the last five years.

A.T. returns for the last five years and tax clearance certificate (for employment in self-owned companies or self-employment)

Bank accounts statements.

Certificates of income and income declaration from sources other than employment, if necessary.

Title of ownership or contract of sale and proof of payment or rental agreement accompanied by utility bills.

Original Certificate of Criminal Record.

Health Insurance Policy Certificate.

Certificate of knowledge of the Greek language (level A2) for foreigners and basic elements of Cyprus contemporary political and social reality.

What are the submission fees and what is the estimated processing time for my application?

The submission fee is EUR 30. The applications are normally examined within 6- 12 months.

Where do I have to submit my application?

The applications for the long-term residence status are submitted to the Migration Department in Nicosia. An appointment is necessary for this type of application. Our Cyprus lawyers will book your appointment in advance and accompany you on the date of submission.

How long is the long-term residence status valid for?

Upon success of the application, the non-EU citizen is granted the long-term residence status that is valid for 5 years. The status can be regained/renewed provided that the relevant application is submitted 3 months prior to the expiration date of the first obtained long term status.

Can my residence permit cover my family members?

Family members of holders of long-term resident status may be covered by the principles of family reunification. Our team will guide you accordingly.

Our Services

Our Cyprus law firm may provide you with support and guidance throughout the entire process of applying for long term residence status, including:

Advice and guidance on the necessary documentation.

Preparing all the relevant application forms on your behalf.

Booking your appointment with the Migration Department well in advance.

Accompanying you on the day of submission of your application.

Liaising with the authorities following the submission to follow up the application process.

Assisting with the renewal of the status.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.