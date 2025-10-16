Cyprus Citizenship By Marriage

A. Danos & Associates LLC is one of the most highly regarded Cyprus law firms drawing on over 45 years of experience. Our firm is based in Cyprus and we have affiliated offices in China, Russia, Ukraine and Greece. Our multi-award winning firm consists of Cyprus lawyers and lawyers qualified in England. We provide legal services of the highest quality in most areas of law, including Cyprus Company Registration and Management, Shipping, Civil Litigation, Real Estate, Intellectual Property, Personal Injury, Immigration Law and Debt Collection.

Article Insights

A. Danos & Associates LLC are most popular: within Intellectual Property and Immigration topic(s)

in European Union

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries

Cyprus allows foreign nationals married to Cypriot citizens to obtain citizenship through a straightforward registration process. This route is available both to couples residing in Cyprus and to those living abroad, provided the marriage is genuine and has lasted for a certain period of time.

At A. Danos & Associates LLC, we assist clients in preparing complete, compliant applications for citizenship by marriage — ensuring that all required documents are properly legalized, translated, and submitted in accordance with the Civil Registry and Migration Department's requirements.

Eligibility

A foreign spouse of a Cypriot citizen may apply for Cypriot citizenship once the couple has completed at least three years of marriage. If the couple lives permanently in Cyprus, the application may be submitted after three years of marriage and cohabitation. If they reside abroad, the same period applies, but the couple must be able to demonstrate a genuine and continuing relationship.

Application Form and Procedure

The relevant application is submitted on Form M125, titled "Acquisition of Cypriot Citizenship Due to Marriage or Civil Union with a Cypriot Citizen."

Applicants residing in Cyprus sign the form before an officer of the Civil Registry and Migration Department or the local District Administration. Applicants living abroad sign it before an authorized Cypriot consular officer (for example, at a Cyprus Embassy or Consulate).

The completed form must be filed in duplicate, accompanied by the official fee of €300 and two revenue stamps (€8.54 each) affixed to one copy.

Once submitted, the file is examined by the Civil Registry and Migration Department in Nicosia. Processing times vary, but applicants can expect several months or longer for review and verification.

Supporting Documents

All documents issued abroad must be officially translated into Greek or English and apostilled (or legalized at a Cypriot consulate, where the Apostille Convention does not apply).

Typical documentation includes:

– Marriage certificate.

– Applicant's birth certificate.

– Applicant's clean criminal record certificate (issued within the last six months).

– Copy of applicant's valid passport or ID.

– Copy of Cypriot spouse's ID card and/or passport.

– Declaration of harmonious cohabitation signed by the Cypriot spouse.

– Birth certificates of children, if applicable.

It is strongly recommended that all documents are carefully reviewed before submission, as incomplete or incorrectly certified files may cause significant delays.

Practical Notes

The genuineness and duration of the marriage are critical. The Civil Registry examines both the legal validity of the marriage and whether the couple maintains a real relationship.

Applicants who entered or stayed illegally in Cyprus are not eligible for citizenship by registration and must instead follow the naturalisation procedure.

A Cypriot citizen who obtained citizenship through investment or naturalisation still qualifies as a Cypriot spouse for the purpose of this application, provided the citizenship has not been revoked.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.