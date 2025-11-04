Wills And Succession In Cyprus: Key Legal Insights For Residents And Foreign Property Owners

Cyprus attracts thousands of international residents and investors every year. Yet many individuals owning assets on the island are unaware of the specific legal framework governing wills and succession.

Cyprus attracts thousands of international residents and investors every year. Yet many individuals owning assets on the island are unaware of the specific legal framework governing wills and succession. Understanding how Cyprus inheritance law operates is crucial to ensure that assets are distributed according to one's wishes rather than statutory rules.

Legal Framework

Succession in Cyprus is regulated by the Wills and Succession Law, Cap. 195. The law distinguishes between persons domiciled in Cyprus and those non-domiciled at the time of death.

are subject to a system of forced heirship: only one-quarter of their estate may be freely disposed of, while the remaining three-quarters must pass to the statutory heirs (spouse, children, or parents). Non-domiciled persons, including most expatriates, have full testamentary freedom to dispose of their Cypriot assets as they wish.

Requirements for a Valid Will

To be valid under Cypriot law, a will must:

Be in writing and signed by the testator;

Be witnessed by at least two independent witnesses;

Clearly identify the beneficiaries and assets; and

Preferably be registered with the Wills Registry of the District Court.

A will executed abroad can also be recognised in Cyprus if it complies with the law of the place of execution or with the Hague Convention on the Form of Testamentary Dispositions (1961).

Common Challenges

Typical issues include:

Foreign wills not meeting Cypriot formalities;

Conflicts between Cypriot and foreign succession laws;

Multiple jurisdictions involved in cross-border estates; and

Disputes between heirs where no local will exists.

Proper estate planning can prevent such complications and reduce delays in administering the estate.

Foreign Property Owners

Foreign nationals owning real estate, bank accounts, or shares in Cyprus are advised to prepare a separate Cypriot will for their local assets. This simplifies probate and ensures compliance with local succession procedures.

Key Takeaways

Cyprus applies forced-heirship rules to domiciled persons.

Non-domiciled persons (foreign residents) enjoy full testamentary freedom.

Wills should comply with Cypriot formalities and be properly witnessed.

A separate Cypriot will can simplify the administration of assets located in Cyprus.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.