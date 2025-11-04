Probate And Estate Administration In Cyprus: Step-by-Step Legal Guide

When a person dies leaving property or assets in Cyprus, the estate must be formally administered under the supervision of the Cypriot District Courts.

When a person dies leaving property or assets in Cyprus, the estate must be formally administered under the supervision of the Cypriot District Courts. The process ensures that debts are paid, taxes cleared, and the remaining assets distributed in accordance with the will or, if none exists, under the intestacy rules.

When Probate Is Required

Probate is necessary whenever the deceased owned immovable property, bank accounts, shares, or other assets located in Cyprus. The application is filed in the District Court of the deceased's last residence or where the assets are situated.

Executors and Administrators

If a valid will exists, the person named as executor applies for a Grant of Probate.

If there is no will, a close relative may apply for Letters of Administration, authorising them to act as the estate's administrator. Both executors and administrators must file an inventory and account of the estate.

Stages of the Probate Process

Filing the application before the District Court, with the death certificate and (if applicable) the original will. Affidavit evidence confirming the deceased's domicile and assets. Publication of notice for creditors to come forward. Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration issued by the court. Collection and distribution of assets to beneficiaries according to law.

Although inheritance tax has been abolished in Cyprus, court and administrative fees apply.

Recognition of Foreign Wills and Grants

Cyprus recognises foreign wills and foreign grants of probate provided they are properly legalised (Apostille) and translated into Greek. Foreign executors or heirs may act through a local Cypriot lawyer holding a power of attorney.

Contested Estates

Disputes concerning the validity of a will, allegations of undue influence, or disagreements among heirs are heard by the Probate Division of the District Court. Evidence may include witness testimony, handwriting or medical expert reports, and supporting affidavits.

Practical Considerations

Keep certified copies of all documents and translations.

Obtain professional guidance on valuation and distribution of assets.

Ensure compliance with both Cypriot and foreign estate laws when cross-border property is involved.

Key Takeaways

Probate is required for all Cyprus-based assets.

Executors apply for probate; administrators for intestate estates.

Foreign wills are recognised if properly legalised and translated.

Timely legal action ensures efficient administration and avoids disputes.

