Family Court – Balancing Equally Custody And Financial Responsibilities

On 28th of July 2025, the Nicosia Family Court delivered a significant decision on child maintenance, concerning the financial obligations of divorced parents with minor children.

The Court underlined that since the children reside equally with both parents, the father already covers their basic living needs- including food, clothing, utilities and daily care- during his custody period. As such he is not obliged to pay additional sums for these expenses.

For other costs, such as education, extracurricular activities and after-school programs, the Court adopted a proportional approach: the mother will initially bear the expenses and provide receipts, while the father must contribute his proportional share, reflecting his income levels.

The Court, also, emphasized that parental debts do not relieve them of their primary duty to provide for their children.

Importantly, the Court also examined the Interim order issued previously. After a full financial review, the Court concluded that he had overpaid compared to what was actually due. The Court decided that the excess resulting from the overpayment will be adjusted against future payments, with monthly deductions until fully set off.

This decision underlines the principle that child maintenance is not a punitive measure but a flexible mechanism, to ensure the children's needs are met in proportion to each parent's capacity, while recognizing the practical realities of shared custody.

