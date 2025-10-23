Dutch Government Decides Against Easing BOR: Family Test And Dilution Rule Withdrawn

The Dutch government has decided not to proceed with the proposed amendments to ease the business succession facilities (BOR).

The Dutch government has decided not to proceed with the proposed amendments to ease the business succession facilities (BOR). The plans to introduce a family test and to extend the dilution rule have been withdrawn. The related restriction of the BOR to ordinary shares representing at least 5% of the total issued capital will therefore also not take effect.

