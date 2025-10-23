ARTICLE
23 October 2025

Dutch Government Decides Against Easing BOR: Family Test And Dilution Rule Withdrawn

The Dutch government has decided not to proceed with the proposed amendments to ease the business succession facilities (BOR). The plans to introduce a family test and to extend the dilution rule have been withdrawn. The related restriction of the BOR to ordinary shares representing at least 5% of the total issued capital will therefore also not take effect.

Read the full article in Dutch.

Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

