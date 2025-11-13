Family Law In Cyprus: Frequently Asked Questions

Family matters often arrive with a mix of personal stress and practical questions. Most clients want clear guidance, realistic expectations, and a sense of how the system actually works in Cyprus. The following FAQ reflects the issues that come up most frequently.

How do I file for divorce in Cyprus?

A divorce petition is submitted to the Family Court. One spouse must have lived in Cyprus for at least three months before filing. Most divorces rely on the concept of "irretrievable breakdown," which is interpreted broadly in practice.

Do I need to notify the Bishop before filing for divorce?

Yes, if the marriage was an Orthodox religious ceremony. The notification is routine and does not interfere with the civil procedure.

How long does a divorce take?

It depends on whether the case is contested. Uncontested divorces usually finish within several months; contested cases take longer.

Is a physical court appearance required?

Usually yes, even for straightforward divorces. The hearing is short, but attendance is normally necessary.

Can spouses file jointly?

Cyprus does not have a joint divorce petition. One party files and the other is served. Cooperation still helps the case progress smoothly.

How is child custody decided?

The Court focuses entirely on the child's best interests. Stability, schooling, and each parent's involvement all play a role.

What does joint custody mean?

It usually refers to joint parental responsibility for major decisions, not necessarily equal time-sharing.

How is child support calculated?

There is no fixed formula. The Court considers the child's needs and the parents' financial abilities. Private agreements can be formalised.

Can child support be changed later?

Yes. Either parent may apply for an increase or decrease if circumstances change.

Can a parent relocate abroad with the child?

Not without the other parent's consent or a Court order. Relocation cases are examined carefully, especially regarding schooling and contact rights.

What about travelling abroad for holidays?

Consent is usually required. If one parent refuses unreasonably, the Court can authorise holiday travel.

How are property matters handled?

Property issues are separate from the divorce itself. Assets acquired during the marriage are generally viewed as joint contributions unless proven otherwise.

What about property abroad?

Foreign assets are taken into account, although enforcement outside Cyprus may require additional steps.

Do property disputes have to go through Court?

Not always. Many are settled privately and formalised. Court is used when negotiations fail.

Is spousal maintenance common?

It exists, but is awarded only in specific circumstances and often on a temporary basis.

Are prenuptial agreements recognised?

They are not automatically binding, but the Court may consider them if they were made fairly and voluntarily.

What if the marriage was abroad?

Foreign marriages are recognised, provided the residence requirement is met for filing in Cyprus.

Can Cyprus recognise a foreign divorce?

Most divorces from EU countries are recognised automatically. Others may need a recognition application.

Can grandparents seek contact?

Yes. Grandparents and certain relatives may apply for contact rights, with the Court focusing on the child's welfare.

What happens if one parent ignores a Court order?

Enforcement measures include fines, wage deductions, or, in serious situations, criminal consequences.

Does mediation help?

Often yes. Many clients prefer mediation for parenting plans or property issues. It reduces conflict and speeds up resolution.

What happens to the family home?

There is no automatic rule. The Court examines contributions, the children's needs, and practical considerations.

What if we were never married but have a child?

Unmarried parents have the same obligations toward their child. Custody and support are handled in the same way.

Are cohabitation agreements useful?

Yes. They help clarify expectations for couples who live together, especially regarding property and finances.

What documents do I need?

Typically: marriage certificate, children's birth certificates, proof of residence, financial documents, and any supporting evidence.

How much do family law cases cost?

Costs depend on the complexity of the matter. Straightforward cases remain affordable; prolonged litigation naturally increases fees.

How do I start?

Usually with a consultation to review your situation and determine the appropriate next steps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.