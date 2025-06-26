Ensuring Employer's Compliance: Employee Registration In ERGANI Information Platform

In an effort to improve employment transparency and ensure digital tracking of employment records, the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance in Cyprus...

In an effort to improve employment transparency and ensure digital tracking of employment records, the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance in Cyprus issued the Ministerial Decree no. 455/2024 which requires all employers to register all their employees on the “ERGANI” information platform and submit their essential employment terms, as such are provided by the Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions Law of 2023 (Law 25(I)/2023).

Applicability

The Law 25(I)/2023 applies to all employers in Cyprus, whether a physical or legal person. An “employee" is defined as a person engaged by another person either under a contract or relationship of employment or apprenticeship, or under such circumstances from which the existence of an employer-employee relationship can be inferred.

Registration Requirements

In accordance with the requirements of Article 11 of Law 25(I)/2023, the employers must submit key information including, inter alia, the following:

Full contact details of the employer and employee;

Workplace location as stated in the employment contract and the actual workplace at the time of registration;

Job description including employee's specialization;

Start date of employment and employment end date (in case of fixed-term contract)

Salary and payment terms (daily/weekly/monthly/hourly);

Annual leave entitlement and terms of use;

Working hours and associated details;

Any additional benefits such as allowances, commissions, bonuses, etc.

Registration Deadline and Penalties

The submissions are currently open and the deadline for registration has been extended until 31/05/2025. Non-compliance with the requirements of Law 25(I)/2023 may result in penalties, including fines of up to €5,500 and other potential legal consequences.

Purpose of the ERGANI System

ERGANI has been designed to serve as a centralized digital tool for employment record management. The new requirements that must be submitted are part of Cyprus' broader strategy to strengthen workplace transparency and improve regulatory compliance. By ensuring all employment records are digitally accessible, authorities can better monitor labour practices and prevent violations of employment laws.

