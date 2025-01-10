Transparent And Predictable Terms Of Employment: Key Updates

The Transparent and Predictable Terms of Employment (Essential Terms of Employment for Registration in an Electronic System) Decree of 2024, was officially published on 20 November 2024. This decree stems from amendments to the legislation on Transparent and Predictable Terms of Employment Law ("Transparency Law"), published in the Official Gazette on 15 November 2024.

Overview of the Decree

The new decree introduces the mandatory registration of essential terms of employment for private sector employees in the "ERGANI" information system. This electronic census system is designed to enhance transparency, improve compliance with labor regulations, and provide a clearer view of the labor market. A link to the Decree can be found HERE.

Key Details of the Decree

Obligation to Register: Employers must register the essential terms of employment for all employees in the "ERGANI" system. Essential Terms of Employment: The terms to be registered are outlined in Table A of the decree. Registration Timeframe: The registration process must be completed between 2 January 2025 and 28 February 2025.

To assist users during the registration process, the Ministry announcement states that "relevant guiding information will be displayed in the system''. Additionally, employers with a large number of employees will be able to use Excel and XML files to submit their employee information.

Next Steps

We recommend that all businesses initiate the registration process promptly to ensure compliance with the decree.

