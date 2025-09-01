Incorporating A Company In Curaçao

Curaçao as a Strategic Gateway for B2B Operations
As global demand for tax-efficient and compliant business hubs grows, Curaçao continues to stand out as one of the most business-friendly jurisdictions in the Caribbean. Backed by a stable legal framework, the island is internationally recognised for its advanced digital infrastructure, multilingual workforce, and now, an overhauled regulatory environment under the LOK (National Ordinance on Games of Chance). For businesses active in digital services, fintech, or the iGaming industry, Curaçao offers not only incorporation benefits but also structured licensing routes for both B2C and B2B operations.
Michael Chambers & Co. LLC has recently introduced Michael Chambers & Co. B.V. a fully registered corporate service provider based in Curaçao. This new presence allows us to support clients locally and directly. We assist clients with company formation, appointment of local directors, and full coordination with local authorities. This approach ensures that your business is properly structured and fully aligned with Curaçao's legal and licensing framework, particularly for iGaming and B2B digital services.
Why Incorporate a Company in Curaçao?
Curaçao offers a favourable environment for international entrepreneurs and companies seeking efficiency and credibility. Some of the main advantages include:
- Full foreign ownership allowed for both B2B and B2C structures
- No local corporate income tax on qualifying foreign-sourced income
- Strategic access to Latin American and EU markets via economic partnerships
- Highly regarded regulatory upgrades under the LOK framework
- Multilingual professional environment (Dutch, English, Spanish, and Papiamentu)
A Modern Framework Under the LOK Regime
In 2025, Curaçao replaced its previous NOOGH licensing structure with a two-tier system under the LOK (Landsverordening op Kansspelen), now distinguishing between:
- B2C licences for operators of online gaming platforms
- B2B supplier licences for platform providers, software developers, or service vendors
Both categories require incorporation of a local entity and adherence to new fee schedules and compliance standards.
iGaming Licensing Services
Michael Chambers & Co. LLC supports gaming businesses throughout the entire licensing process:
- Company setupand registration
- Appointment of licensed local directors
- Preparation and filing of B2C or B2B licensing applications
- Legal advisory on LOK compliance, audits, and renewals
We support iGaming businesses by providing clear guidance on the licensing process, including regulatory requirements and related costs.
Fee Structure Under the LOK
Curaçao's iGaming licensing fees are now publicly standardised, creating greater transparency and regulatory consistency.
B2C Licence Holders (Operators)
- Application Fee: €4,592
- UBO & Qualified Interest Holder Checks: €150 each
- Annual License Fee (National Treasury): €24,490
- Annual Supervisory Fee (CGA): €22,960
- Total Annual Cost: €47,450
B2B Licence Holders (Suppliers)
- Application Fee: €4,592
- Annual Supervisory Fee (CGA): €24,490
- National Treasury Fee: Exempt for B2B
- Total Annual Cost: €24,490
Note: The above fees are based on the current published framework. Actual amounts may vary and are subject to adjustment by the regulator.
All payments are handled electronically and must be completed in full by January 15 each year. Additional fees may apply for domain changes, certification, or adding UBOs.
Why Choose Michael Chambers & Co. LLC for Your Incorporation in Curaçao?
Our team combines deep regional knowledge with legal expertise in digital and regulated markets. As your trusted legal partner in Curaçao, we provide:
- Formation of Curaçao-based legal entities (NVs or BVs)
- Provision of experienced and compliant local directors
- Registered address and corporate secretarial support
- Gaming licensing application handling and compliance onboarding
- Ongoing legal and tax advisory support for B2B structures
- Banking and Payment solutions tailored to the iGaming industry
We serve clients in industries including gaming, software-as-a-service (SaaS), fintech, blockchain, and affiliate marketing. Our team advises on a wide range of commercial setups, including white-label models, payment infrastructure, and software supply arrangements for licensed gaming platforms.
Ready to incorporate in Curaçao?
Curaçao has become one of the most attractive business hubs in the Caribbean. With the new LOK licensing framework, companies benefit from stronger regulation, lower barriers to entry, and a transparent fee structure. For B2B operators, software providers, fintech companies, and iGaming businesses, this means a secure and tax-efficient base to grow internationally.
By incorporating in Curaçao, businesses gain advantages such as a smoother onboarding process, faster recognition by regulators, and stronger credibility with partners.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.