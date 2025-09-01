Incorporating A Company In Curaçao

Curaçao as a Strategic Gateway for B2B Operations

As global demand for tax-efficient and compliant business hubs grows, Curaçao continues to stand out as one of the most business-friendly jurisdictions in the Caribbean. Backed by a stable legal framework, the island is internationally recognised for its advanced digital infrastructure, multilingual workforce, and now, an overhauled regulatory environment under the LOK (National Ordinance on Games of Chance). For businesses active in digital services, fintech, or the iGaming industry, Curaçao offers not only incorporation benefits but also structured licensing routes for both B2C and B2B operations.

Michael Chambers & Co. LLC has recently introduced Michael Chambers & Co. B.V. a fully registered corporate service provider based in Curaçao. This new presence allows us to support clients locally and directly. We assist clients with company formation, appointment of local directors, and full coordination with local authorities. This approach ensures that your business is properly structured and fully aligned with Curaçao's legal and licensing framework, particularly for iGaming and B2B digital services.

Why Incorporate a Company in Curaçao?

Curaçao offers a favourable environment for international entrepreneurs and companies seeking efficiency and credibility. Some of the main advantages include:

Full foreign ownership allowed for both B2B and B2C structures

No local corporate income tax on qualifying foreign-sourced income

Strategic access to Latin American and EU markets via economic partnerships

Highly regarded regulatory upgrades under the LOK framework

Multilingual professional environment (Dutch, English, Spanish, and Papiamentu)

A Modern Framework Under the LOK Regime

In 2025, Curaçao replaced its previous NOOGH licensing structure with a two-tier system under the LOK (Landsverordening op Kansspelen), now distinguishing between:

B2C licences for operators of online gaming platforms

B2B supplier licences for platform providers, software developers, or service vendors

Both categories require incorporation of a local entity and adherence to new fee schedules and compliance standards.

iGaming Licensing Services

Michael Chambers & Co. LLC supports gaming businesses throughout the entire licensing process:

Company setupand registration

Appointment of licensed local directors

Preparation and filing of B2C or B2B licensing applications

Legal advisory on LOK compliance, audits, and renewals

We support iGaming businesses by providing clear guidance on the licensing process, including regulatory requirements and related costs.

Fee Structure Under the LOK

Curaçao's iGaming licensing fees are now publicly standardised, creating greater transparency and regulatory consistency.

B2C Licence Holders (Operators)

Application Fee: €4,592

UBO & Qualified Interest Holder Checks: €150 each

Annual License Fee (National Treasury): €24,490

Annual Supervisory Fee (CGA): €22,960

Total Annual Cost: €47,450

B2B Licence Holders (Suppliers)

Application Fee: €4,592

Annual Supervisory Fee (CGA): €24,490

National Treasury Fee: Exempt for B2B

Total Annual Cost: €24,490

Note: The above fees are based on the current published framework. Actual amounts may vary and are subject to adjustment by the regulator.

All payments are handled electronically and must be completed in full by January 15 each year. Additional fees may apply for domain changes, certification, or adding UBOs.

Why Choose Michael Chambers & Co. LLC for Your Incorporation in Curaçao?

Our team combines deep regional knowledge with legal expertise in digital and regulated markets. As your trusted legal partner in Curaçao, we provide:

Formation of Curaçao-based legal entities (NVs or BVs)

Provision of experienced and compliant local directors

Registered address and corporate secretarial support

Gaming licensing application handling and compliance onboarding

application handling and compliance onboarding Ongoing legal and tax advisory support for B2B structures

Banking and Payment solutions tailored to the iGaming industry

We serve clients in industries including gaming, software-as-a-service (SaaS), fintech, blockchain, and affiliate marketing. Our team advises on a wide range of commercial setups, including white-label models, payment infrastructure, and software supply arrangements for licensed gaming platforms.

Ready to incorporate in Curaçao?

Curaçao has become one of the most attractive business hubs in the Caribbean. With the new LOK licensing framework, companies benefit from stronger regulation, lower barriers to entry, and a transparent fee structure. For B2B operators, software providers, fintech companies, and iGaming businesses, this means a secure and tax-efficient base to grow internationally.

By incorporating in Curaçao, businesses gain advantages such as a smoother onboarding process, faster recognition by regulators, and stronger credibility with partners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.