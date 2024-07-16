Announcement: GCB Resumes Licensing Applications On July 15th

The Curaçao Gaming Control Board (GCB) will reopen the GCB Portal on July 15th, 2024, at 00:01 Curaçao time.

This reopening marks the resumption of acceptance and processing of applications under the current NOOGH legislation, targeting B2C, B2B2C, and B2B operators.

Recently, the issuance of iGaming licenses has accelerated significantly, with notable improvements in speed and efficiency.

We are pleased to announce that several clients have successfully obtained their licenses from the latest batch issued. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting satisfaction with the process and the support provided by the GCB.

We remain dedicated to guiding our clients through the licensing process, ensuring they can capitalize on the opportunities within Curaçao's dynamic iGaming sector.

