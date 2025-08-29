What is an Investment Limited Partnership?
An investment limited partnership ("ILP") is a partnership structure established under the Investment Limited Partnerships Act 1994 (as amended) and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. An ILP is typically established as a Qualifying Investor AIF ("QIAIF") which is a flexible regulatory regime with limited investment restrictions. ILPs are particularly suited for use in private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure, venture capital and other private fund structures as they can accommodate all the typical features of a private fund partnership structure.
ILP structure:
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.